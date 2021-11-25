An empty lot

A semiconductor shortage has already thrown a wrench into the auto parts supply chain. Now warnings about a global magnesium shortage (a key component used to make aluminum for many car parts) could hit the brakes on the entire industry.

Is your fridge running?

Consumers are already waiting weeks or even months for some new appliances to show up, and experts say not to expect backlogs to clear anytime soon. Pray that old dryer can last one more year.

Build it yourself

The CEO of Ikea said in October that shipping delays from China will continue to be a problem well into the new year. The company has already been leasing its own ships and buying shipping containers (pre-assembled, one hopes) to try and keep the Poängs flowing.

Pedals to the metal

Bicycles were among the most sought-after, hard-to-find items in Year One of the pandemic. Now, heading into Year Three, bike shops report they’re still struggling to keep up with demand for two-wheeled transportation.

This article appears in print in the January 2022 issue of Maclean’s magazine with the headline, “Running low.” Subscribe to the monthly print magazine here.