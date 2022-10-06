Canada's Best Comprehensive Universities: Rankings 2023

|University
|Overall Ranking
|Last Year
|Student Awards
|Student/ Faculty Ratio
|Faculty Awards
|Social Sciences & Humanities Grants
|Medical/ Science Grants
|Total Research Dollars
|Operating Budget
|Library Expenses
|Library Acquisitions
|Scholarships & Bursaries
|Student Services
|Reputational Survey
|Simon Fraser
|1
|*1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|*8
|1
|2
|Victoria
|2
|*1
|2
|4
|1
|9
|1
|5
|4
|3
|6
|3
|5
|3
|Waterloo
|3
|3
|3
|7
|2
|2
|3
|4
|8
|15
|9
|1
|12
|1
|Guelph
|4
|4
|10
|15
|4
|6
|9
|1
|12
|*9
|2
|5
|10
|4
|Carleton
|*5
|5
|4
|8
|5
|1
|5
|7
|13
|7
|12
|4
|9
|8
|York
|*5
|6
|9
|13
|7
|5
|4
|11
|5
|*11
|8
|2
|*7
|5
|Memorial
|7
|8
|*7
|2
|9
|14
|15
|3
|2
|*4
|4
|*10
|13
|10
|New Brunswick
|*8
|*9
|6
|1
|*14
|11
|14
|6
|3
|2
|7
|13
|11
|13
|Toronto Metropolitan
|*8
|11
|14
|12
|*14
|7
|13
|8
|6
|14
|10
|*10
|2
|7
|Concordia
|*10
|13
|*7
|*9
|13
|4
|10
|10
|15
|6
|14
|*8
|14
|6
|Wilfrid Laurier
|*10
|7
|*11
|14
|11
|10
|6
|14
|7
|*11
|3
|7
|3
|9
|UQAM
|12
|*9
|5
|5
|8
|8
|8
|9
|14
|13
|15
|14
|15
|11
|Brock
|13
|12
|13
|11
|6
|13
|11
|15
|10
|8
|5
|6
|*7
|12
|Windsor
|14
|14
|*11
|*9
|10
|15
|7
|13
|11
|*4
|11
|15
|4
|15
|Regina
|15
|15
|15
|6
|12
|12
|12
|12
|9
|*9
|13
|12
|6
|14
* Indicates a tie
For more details and breakdowns of our methodology in determining the rankings click here.
