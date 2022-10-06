Education

Canada's Best Comprehensive Universities: Rankings 2023

Universities in this category have a significant amount of research activity and a wide range of undergraduate, graduate and professional programs

By Maclean's

Overhead shot of Fraser University's buildings with mountains in the background

(Photo courtesy of Simon Fraser University)

UniversityUniversity Overall RankingOverall Ranking Last Year's RankLast Year Student AwardsStudent Awards Student/Faculty RatioStudent/ Faculty Ratio Faculty AwardsFaculty Awards Social Sciences & Humanities GrantsSocial Sciences & Humanities Grants Medical/Science GrantsMedical/ Science Grants Total Research DollarsTotal Research Dollars Operating BudgetOperating Budget Library ExpensesLibrary Expenses Library AcquisitionsLibrary Acquisitions Scholarships & BursariesScholarships & Bursaries Student ServicesStudent Services Reputational SurveyReputational Survey
Simon Fraser 1 *1 1 3 3 3 2 2 1 1 1 *8 1 2
Victoria 2 *1 2 4 1 9 1 5 4 3 6 3 5 3
Waterloo 3 3 3 7 2 2 3 4 8 15 9 1 12 1
Guelph 4 4 10 15 4 6 9 1 12 *9 2 5 10 4
Carleton *5 5 4 8 5 1 5 7 13 7 12 4 9 8
York *5 6 9 13 7 5 4 11 5 *11 8 2 *7 5
Memorial 7 8 *7 2 9 14 15 3 2 *4 4 *10 13 10
New Brunswick *8 *9 6 1 *14 11 14 6 3 2 7 13 11 13
Toronto Metropolitan *8 11 14 12 *14 7 13 8 6 14 10 *10 2 7
Concordia *10 13 *7 *9 13 4 10 10 15 6 14 *8 14 6
Wilfrid Laurier *10 7 *11 14 11 10 6 14 7 *11 3 7 3 9
UQAM 12 *9 5 5 8 8 8 9 14 13 15 14 15 11
Brock 13 12 13 11 6 13 11 15 10 8 5 6 *7 12
Windsor 14 14 *11 *9 10 15 7 13 11 *4 11 15 4 15
Regina 15 15 15 6 12 12 12 12 9 *9 13 12 6 14

* Indicates a tie

For more details and breakdowns of our methodology in determining the rankings click here.

