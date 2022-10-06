Canada's Best Medical Doctoral Universities: Rankings 2023

|University
|Overall Ranking
|Last Year
|Student Awards
|Student/ Faculty Ratio
|Faculty Awards
|Social Sciences & Humanities Grants
|Medical/ Science Grants
|Total Research Dollars
|Operating Budget
|Library Expenses
|Library Acquisitions
|Scholarships & Bursaries
|Student Services
|Reputational Survey
|McGill
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|4
|3
|9
|2
|1
|1
|13
|3
|Toronto
|2
|2
|*2
|13
|1
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|12
|9
|2
|1
|UBC
|3
|3
|*2
|*3
|*8
|2
|5
|9
|1
|15
|14
|12
|15
|2
|McMaster
|4
|4
|*9
|15
|5
|7
|3
|2
|10
|*13
|2
|15
|1
|4
|Alberta
|5
|6
|*7
|9
|7
|5
|6
|5
|3
|*8
|7
|*7
|8
|6
|Ottawa
|6
|7
|5
|12
|3
|9
|2
|8
|11
|*10
|9
|2
|4
|10
|Dalhousie
|7
|8
|4
|*3
|6
|6
|14
|13
|6
|6
|11
|3
|*11
|11
|Queen's
|8
|5
|6
|14
|4
|10
|7
|11
|8
|7
|10
|4
|*9
|5
|Calgary
|9
|12
|*9
|5
|*12
|11
|11
|7
|5
|*13
|8
|5
|*9
|8
|Montréal
|10
|*9
|11
|10
|*8
|3
|8
|6
|13
|*10
|15
|11
|*11
|7
|Laval
|*11
|*9
|12
|8
|11
|8
|10
|4
|15
|4
|5
|10
|5
|12
|Western
|*11
|*9
|*7
|11
|10
|12
|9
|12
|12
|*8
|3
|*7
|3
|9
|Manitoba
|*13
|14
|14
|7
|*12
|14
|12
|14
|7
|1
|13
|6
|7
|15
|Saskatchewan
|*13
|15
|15
|6
|*12
|15
|13
|10
|2
|5
|6
|13
|14
|14
|Sherbrooke
|15
|13
|13
|1
|15
|13
|15
|15
|14
|12
|4
|14
|6
|13
* Indicates a tie
For more details and breakdowns of our methodology in determining the rankings click here.
