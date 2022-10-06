Education

Canada's Best Medical Doctoral Universities: Rankings 2023

Universities in this category have a broad range of Ph.D. programs and research, as well as medical schools

By Maclean's

Overhead, wide-angle shot of a university buildings covered in snow

(Photo courtesy of Claudio Calligaris, McGill University)

UniversityUniversity Overall RankingOverall Ranking Last Year's RankLast Year Student AwardsStudent Awards Student/Faculty RatioStudent/ Faculty Ratio Faculty AwardsFaculty Awards Social Sciences & Humanities GrantsSocial Sciences & Humanities Grants Medical/Science GrantsMedical/ Science Grants Total Research DollarsTotal Research Dollars Operating BudgetOperating Budget Library ExpensesLibrary Expenses Library AcquisitionsLibrary Acquisitions Scholarships & BursariesScholarships & Bursaries Student ServicesStudent Services Reputational SurveyReputational Survey
McGill 1 1 1 2 2 1 4 3 9 2 1 1 13 3
Toronto 2 2 *2 13 1 4 1 1 4 3 12 9 2 1
UBC 3 3 *2 *3 *8 2 5 9 1 15 14 12 15 2
McMaster 4 4 *9 15 5 7 3 2 10 *13 2 15 1 4
Alberta 5 6 *7 9 7 5 6 5 3 *8 7 *7 8 6
Ottawa 6 7 5 12 3 9 2 8 11 *10 9 2 4 10
Dalhousie 7 8 4 *3 6 6 14 13 6 6 11 3 *11 11
Queen's 8 5 6 14 4 10 7 11 8 7 10 4 *9 5
Calgary 9 12 *9 5 *12 11 11 7 5 *13 8 5 *9 8
Montréal 10 *9 11 10 *8 3 8 6 13 *10 15 11 *11 7
Laval *11 *9 12 8 11 8 10 4 15 4 5 10 5 12
Western *11 *9 *7 11 10 12 9 12 12 *8 3 *7 3 9
Manitoba *13 14 14 7 *12 14 12 14 7 1 13 6 7 15
Saskatchewan *13 15 15 6 *12 15 13 10 2 5 6 13 14 14
Sherbrooke 15 13 13 1 15 13 15 15 14 12 4 14 6 13

* Indicates a tie

For more details and breakdowns of our methodology in determining the rankings click here.

