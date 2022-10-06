Canada's Best Nursing Programs: University Rankings 2023

|University
|Rank
|Program Reputation
|Research Reputation
|UBC
|*1
|1
|2
|Toronto
|*1
|3
|1
|Alberta
|3
|2
|3
|McGill
|4
|4
|4
|McMaster
|5
|5
|5
|Dalhousie
|*6
|6
|7
|Queen's
|*6
|8
|6
|Calgary
|8
|7
|8
|Victoria
|9
|9
|9
|Ottawa
|10
|10
|10
|Western
|11
|12
|11
|Montréal
|12
|13
|*12
|Memorial
|*13
|11
|18
|St. Francis Xavier
|*13
|14
|15
|Laval
|15
|16
|*12
|Saskatchewan
|16
|15
|16
|Manitoba
|17
|18
|*12
|York
|18
|17
|17
|Toronto Metropolitan
|19
|19
|19
|Windsor
|20
|20
|20
* Indicates a tie
