Canada's Best Nursing Programs: University Rankings 2023

UniversityUniversity Rank Program ReputationProgram Reputation Research ReputationResearch Reputation
UBC *1 1 2
Toronto *1 3 1
Alberta 3 2 3
McGill 4 4 4
McMaster 5 5 5
Dalhousie *6 6 7
Queen's *6 8 6
Calgary 8 7 8
Victoria 9 9 9
Ottawa 10 10 10
Western 11 12 11
Montréal 12 13 *12
Memorial *13 11 18
St. Francis Xavier *13 14 15
Laval 15 16 *12
Saskatchewan 16 15 16
Manitoba 17 18 *12
York 18 17 17
Toronto Metropolitan 19 19 19
Windsor 20 20 20

* Indicates a tie

For more details and breakdowns of our methodology in determining the program rankings click here.

