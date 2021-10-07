Canada's best Primarily Undergraduate universities: Rankings 2022

Schools in this category are largely focused on undergraduate education, with relatively fewer graduate programs and graduate students

Chun T’oh Whudujut/Ancient Forest Provincial Park, a protected inland rainforest located 115 km east of Prince George, hosts experiential learning and research opportunities for UNBC students. (Courtesy of University of Northern British Columbia)

This year, University of Northern British Columbia takes the No. 1 spot, while Mount Allison slips to second place.

Universities in the Primarily Undergraduate category are largely focused on undergraduate education, with relatively fewer graduate programs and graduate students.

MORE RANKINGS:

Canada’s best Primarily Undergraduate universities 2022

Click on the headings or tap on the legend to sort.

Overall Ranking

Overall Ranking Name

Name Rank Last Year

Rank Last Year Student Awards

Student Awards Student / Faculty Ratio

Student / Faculty Ratio Faculty Awards

Faculty Awards Total Research Dollars

Total Research Dollars Scholarships & Bursaries

Scholarships & Bursaries Student Services Top ↑ ▼ Name Rank Last Year Student Awards Student / Faculty Ratio Faculty Awards Total Research Dollars Scholarships & Bursaries Student Services 1 UNBC [5] 1 2 2 3 8 9 2 Mount Allison [1] *2 3 *9 13 1 14 3 Trent [*8] *6 19 8 6 2 3 4 Saint Mary's [4] *2 14 5 9 6 *10 5 Acadia [3] *6 5 6 12 7 7 6 Lethbridge [2] 5 10 *13 5 17 8 7 UPEI [10] 4 4 1 8 *4 19 8 Lakehead [*8] *6 15 3 4 *4 *10 *9 Ontario Tech [11] *13 18 *15 2 10 6 *9 St. Francis Xavier [6] *10 11 *13 14 12 15 11 Moncton [13] *6 1 *11 11 11 18 12 Bishop's [7] 12 16 7 16 13 2 13 St. Thomas [14] *16 6 *15 19 3 4 14 Winnipeg [16] 15 17 *15 7 18 13 15 Laurentian [12] *10 9 4 1 *14 17 16 Nipissing [15] *16 13 *11 18 9 1 17 Mount Saint Vincent [18] *13 12 *9 15 *14 16 18 Brandon [17] *18 *7 *15 17 16 5 19 Cape Breton [19] *18 *7 *15 10 19 12 * Indicates a tie

These charts show results for six of the 13 indicators used to calculate the rankings.