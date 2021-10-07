Canada's best Primarily Undergraduate universities: Rankings 2022

This year, University of Northern British Columbia takes the No. 1 spot, while Mount Allison slips to second place.
Universities in the Primarily Undergraduate category are largely focused on undergraduate education, with relatively fewer graduate programs and graduate students.
- Overall Ranking
- Name
- Rank Last Year
- Student Awards
- Student / Faculty Ratio
- Faculty Awards
- Total Research Dollars
- Scholarships & Bursaries
- Student Services
1
UNBC
[5]
1
2
2
3
8
9
2
Mount Allison
[1]
*2
3
*9
13
1
14
3
Trent
[*8]
*6
19
8
6
2
3
4
Saint Mary's
[4]
*2
14
5
9
6
*10
5
Acadia
[3]
*6
5
6
12
7
7
6
Lethbridge
[2]
5
10
*13
5
17
8
7
UPEI
[10]
4
4
1
8
*4
19
8
Lakehead
[*8]
*6
15
3
4
*4
*10
*9
Ontario Tech
[11]
*13
18
*15
2
10
6
*9
St. Francis Xavier
[6]
*10
11
*13
14
12
15
11
Moncton
[13]
*6
1
*11
11
11
18
12
Bishop's
[7]
12
16
7
16
13
2
13
St. Thomas
[14]
*16
6
*15
19
3
4
14
Winnipeg
[16]
15
17
*15
7
18
13
15
Laurentian
[12]
*10
9
4
1
*14
17
16
Nipissing
[15]
*16
13
*11
18
9
1
17
Mount Saint Vincent
[18]
*13
12
*9
15
*14
16
18
Brandon
[17]
*18
*7
*15
17
16
5
19
Cape Breton
[19]
*18
*7
*15
10
19
12
These charts show results for six of the 13 indicators used to calculate the rankings.