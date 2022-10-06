Education

Canada's Best Primarily Undergraduate Universities: Rankings 2023

Universities in this category are largely focused on undergraduate education, with relatively fewer graduate programs and graduate students

By Maclean's

(Photo courtesy of Mount Allison University)

UniversityUniversity Overall RankingOverall Ranking Last Year's RankLast Year Student AwardsStudent Awards Student/Faculty RatioStudent/ Faculty Ratio Faculty AwardsFaculty Awards Social Sciences & Humanities GrantsSocial Sciences & Humanities Grants Medical/Science GrantsMedical/ Science Grants Total Research DollarsTotal Research Dollars Operating BudgetOperating Budget Library ExpensesLibrary Expenses Library AcquisitionsLibrary Acquisitions Scholarships & BursariesScholarships & Bursaries Student ServicesStudent Services Reputational SurveyReputational Survey
Mount Allison 1 2 2 3 3 *12 4 13 1 1 14 1 16 1
UNBC 2 1 3 *1 8 4 7 3 3 *6 6 19 6 4
Saint Mary's 3 4 1 13 *6 5 5 9 8 *10 2 2 13 8
Trent 4 3 *6 19 *6 9 6 8 16 12 18 3 2 2
Acadia *5 5 *6 6 4 19 13 10 10 *6 12 *7 *10 5
Bishop's *5 12 *6 12 1 8 9 17 9 2 16 5 *4 12
St. Francis Xavier 7 *9 *4 8 5 6 10 11 7 *14 5 9 17 6
UPEI 8 7 *4 4 2 17 18 6 6 17 7 4 19 9
Ontario Tech 9 *9 13 18 *16 1 3 2 19 19 1 14 3 3
Lakehead 10 8 11 14 9 *2 8 4 12 13 3 6 8 13
Lethbridge 11 6 *6 9 14 15 1 7 15 *10 *10 *16 9 10
Moncton *12 11 *6 *1 15 18 15 12 4 9 9 11 18 11
Winnipeg *12 14 *16 17 12 *2 2 5 17 *6 17 *12 12 7
St. Thomas 14 13 *16 7 *16 14 N/A 18 2 4 4 *7 *4 17
Laurentian 15 15 12 10 *10 10 11 1 5 18 8 *16 14 19
Mount Saint Vincent 16 17 14 11 *10 11 12 14 11 5 *10 10 15 15
Brandon 17 18 *16 5 *16 *12 16 16 13 3 19 15 7 14
Nipissing 18 16 15 15 13 16 14 19 14 *14 15 *12 1 18
Cape Breton 19 19 19 16 *16 7 17 15 18 *14 13 18 *10 16

* Indicates a tie

For more details and breakdowns of our methodology in determining the rankings click here.

