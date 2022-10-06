Canada's Best Primarily Undergraduate Universities: Rankings 2023

|University
|Overall Ranking
|Last Year
|Student Awards
|Student/ Faculty Ratio
|Faculty Awards
|Social Sciences & Humanities Grants
|Medical/ Science Grants
|Total Research Dollars
|Operating Budget
|Library Expenses
|Library Acquisitions
|Scholarships & Bursaries
|Student Services
|Reputational Survey
|Mount Allison
|1
|2
|2
|3
|3
|*12
|4
|13
|1
|1
|14
|1
|16
|1
|UNBC
|2
|1
|3
|*1
|8
|4
|7
|3
|3
|*6
|6
|19
|6
|4
|Saint Mary's
|3
|4
|1
|13
|*6
|5
|5
|9
|8
|*10
|2
|2
|13
|8
|Trent
|4
|3
|*6
|19
|*6
|9
|6
|8
|16
|12
|18
|3
|2
|2
|Acadia
|*5
|5
|*6
|6
|4
|19
|13
|10
|10
|*6
|12
|*7
|*10
|5
|Bishop's
|*5
|12
|*6
|12
|1
|8
|9
|17
|9
|2
|16
|5
|*4
|12
|St. Francis Xavier
|7
|*9
|*4
|8
|5
|6
|10
|11
|7
|*14
|5
|9
|17
|6
|UPEI
|8
|7
|*4
|4
|2
|17
|18
|6
|6
|17
|7
|4
|19
|9
|Ontario Tech
|9
|*9
|13
|18
|*16
|1
|3
|2
|19
|19
|1
|14
|3
|3
|Lakehead
|10
|8
|11
|14
|9
|*2
|8
|4
|12
|13
|3
|6
|8
|13
|Lethbridge
|11
|6
|*6
|9
|14
|15
|1
|7
|15
|*10
|*10
|*16
|9
|10
|Moncton
|*12
|11
|*6
|*1
|15
|18
|15
|12
|4
|9
|9
|11
|18
|11
|Winnipeg
|*12
|14
|*16
|17
|12
|*2
|2
|5
|17
|*6
|17
|*12
|12
|7
|St. Thomas
|14
|13
|*16
|7
|*16
|14
|N/A
|18
|2
|4
|4
|*7
|*4
|17
|Laurentian
|15
|15
|12
|10
|*10
|10
|11
|1
|5
|18
|8
|*16
|14
|19
|Mount Saint Vincent
|16
|17
|14
|11
|*10
|11
|12
|14
|11
|5
|*10
|10
|15
|15
|Brandon
|17
|18
|*16
|5
|*16
|*12
|16
|16
|13
|3
|19
|15
|7
|14
|Nipissing
|18
|16
|15
|15
|13
|16
|14
|19
|14
|*14
|15
|*12
|1
|18
|Cape Breton
|19
|19
|19
|16
|*16
|7
|17
|15
|18
|*14
|13
|18
|*10
|16
* Indicates a tie
For more details and breakdowns of our methodology in determining the rankings click here.
FILED UNDER: Education rankings Education+ Primarily Undergraduate rankings