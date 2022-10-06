Canada's Best Universities 2023: Average Entering Grade

These numbers show the average final-year grades of full-time, first-year students entering university from high school or Quebec’s CEGEP system. Grades shown are for students entering university from their home province in fall 2021. CEGEP grades are converted to percentage grades.
|University
|Grade
|Manitoba
|92.8
|Waterloo
|92.6
|Queen's
|92.2
|Western
|92.2
|McGill
|92.0
|McMaster
|92.0
|Victoria
|90.5
|Alberta
|89.9
|Calgary
|89.7
|Montréal
|89.5
|Dalhousie
|89.3
|Saskatchewan
|89.2
|Toronto Metropolitan
|89.1
|Simon Fraser
|88.7
|St. Francis Xavier
|88.4
|Guelph
|88.3
|UNBC
|88.2
|Brandon
|88.1
|Sherbrooke
|88.1
|Mount Allison
|88.0
|Toronto *
|87.9
|UPEI
|87.7
|Laval
|87.6
|Memorial
|87.6
|New Brunswick
|87.6
|Moncton
|87.3
|Regina
|87.3
|St. Thomas
|87.3
|Wilfrid Laurier
|87.0
|Carleton
|86.9
|Nipissing
|86.8
|Saint Mary's
|86.8
|Mount Saint Vincent
|86.7
|Acadia
|86.5
|Cape Breton
|86.4
|Concordia
|86.0
|York
|85.9
|Lakehead
|85.7
|Laurentian
|85.6
|Brock
|85.5
|Winnipeg
|85.4
|Bishop's
|85.2
|Trent
|85.2
|UQAM
|85.0
|Ontario Tech
|84.3
|Windsor
|84.2
|Lethbridge
|82.4
|Ottawa
|82.0
*Figure is for fall 2020. UBC did not provide a figure.
