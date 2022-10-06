Canada's Best Universities 2023: Average Entering Grade

These numbers show the average final-year grades of full-time, first-year students entering university from high school or Quebec’s CEGEP system. Grades shown are for students entering university from their home province in fall 2021. CEGEP grades are converted to percentage grades.

University Grade Manitoba 92.8 Waterloo 92.6 Queen's 92.2 Western 92.2 McGill 92.0 McMaster 92.0 Victoria 90.5 Alberta 89.9 Calgary 89.7 Montréal 89.5 Dalhousie 89.3 Saskatchewan 89.2 Toronto Metropolitan 89.1 Simon Fraser 88.7 St. Francis Xavier 88.4 Guelph 88.3 UNBC 88.2 Brandon 88.1 Sherbrooke 88.1 Mount Allison 88.0 Toronto * 87.9 UPEI 87.7 Laval 87.6 Memorial 87.6 New Brunswick 87.6 Moncton 87.3 Regina 87.3 St. Thomas 87.3 Wilfrid Laurier 87.0 Carleton 86.9 Nipissing 86.8 Saint Mary's 86.8 Mount Saint Vincent 86.7 Acadia 86.5 Cape Breton 86.4 Concordia 86.0 York 85.9 Lakehead 85.7 Laurentian 85.6 Brock 85.5 Winnipeg 85.4 Bishop's 85.2 Trent 85.2 UQAM 85.0 Ontario Tech 84.3 Windsor 84.2 Lethbridge 82.4 Ottawa 82.0

*Figure is for fall 2020. UBC did not provide a figure.

