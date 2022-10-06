Canada's Best Universities 2023: Faculty With Highest Degree in Their Field

These numbers show the percentage of full-time instructional faculty members, as of the fall of 2021, who have a Ph.D., a first professional degree or a terminal degree (other highest-level degree) in their field.
|University
|Per cent
|Montréal
|99.7
|Alberta
|99.6
|St. Thomas
|99.0
|Mount Allison
|98.6
|McGill
|98.5
|Lethbridge
|98.3
|Queen's
|98.2
|UBC
|98.0
|Laval
|97.6
|Guelph
|97.5
|Saint Mary's
|96.9
|Saskatchewan
|96.8
|Carleton
|96.5
|Brock
|96.3
|UQAM
|96.2
|Sherbrooke
|96.0
|Western
|96.0
|Bishop's
|95.8
|Moncton
|95.7
|St. Francis Xavier
|95.6
|Concordia
|95.2
|Wilfrid Laurier
|95.1
|York
|94.6
|Lakehead
|94.5
|UPEI
|94.5
|McMaster
|93.9
|Toronto
|93.4
|Victoria
|93.4
|Waterloo
|92.7
|Dalhousie
|92.6
|Windsor
|92.6
|Trent
|92.3
|Manitoba
|92.0
|Memorial
|90.5
|Simon Fraser
|90.0
|Calgary
|89.9
|UNBC
|89.9
|Nipissing
|89.5
|Ottawa
|88.9
|Cape Breton
|88.0
|Mount Saint Vincent
|87.2
|Acadia
|85.9
|Toronto Metropolitan
|84.5
|Laurentian *
|84.3
|New Brunswick
|83.2
|Ontario Tech
|82.6
|Brandon
|79.4
|Regina
|79.4
|Winnipeg
|76.4
*Figure is for fall 2020
