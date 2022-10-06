Canada's Best Universities 2023: Faculty With Highest Degree in Their Field

This assessment of faculty looks at how many professors at a university have the highest-level degree in their field

These numbers show the percentage of full-time instructional faculty members, as of the fall of 2021, who have a Ph.D., a first professional degree or a terminal degree (other highest-level degree) in their field.

University Per cent Montréal 99.7 Alberta 99.6 St. Thomas 99.0 Mount Allison 98.6 McGill 98.5 Lethbridge 98.3 Queen's 98.2 UBC 98.0 Laval 97.6 Guelph 97.5 Saint Mary's 96.9 Saskatchewan 96.8 Carleton 96.5 Brock 96.3 UQAM 96.2 Sherbrooke 96.0 Western 96.0 Bishop's 95.8 Moncton 95.7 St. Francis Xavier 95.6 Concordia 95.2 Wilfrid Laurier 95.1 York 94.6 Lakehead 94.5 UPEI 94.5 McMaster 93.9 Toronto 93.4 Victoria 93.4 Waterloo 92.7 Dalhousie 92.6 Windsor 92.6 Trent 92.3 Manitoba 92.0 Memorial 90.5 Simon Fraser 90.0 Calgary 89.9 UNBC 89.9 Nipissing 89.5 Ottawa 88.9 Cape Breton 88.0 Mount Saint Vincent 87.2 Acadia 85.9 Toronto Metropolitan 84.5 Laurentian * 84.3 New Brunswick 83.2 Ontario Tech 82.6 Brandon 79.4 Regina 79.4 Winnipeg 76.4

*Figure is for fall 2020

