Canada's Best Universities 2023: Grade Distribution

These numbers show the percentage of full-time students who entered first year university in the fall of 2021 with high school grade average in the following ranges:

UniversityUniversity Less than 70% 70 to 74.9% 75 to 79.9% 80 to 84.9% 85 to 89.9% 90 to 94.9% 95% or higher
Acadia 0.9 5.4 13.1 21.3 23 25 11.3
Alberta 0 0 3.2 13.4 28.6 38.3 16.5
Bishop's 0 1.1 16.9 24.3 39 18.1 0.6
Brandon 4.1 4.5 9.3 9.3 24 26.8 22
Brock 0 6.5 13.9 24.3 27.6 21.2 6.3
Calgary 0.1 0.4 3.1 12.5 32.8 34.6 16.4
Cape Breton 4.6 6.2 8.2 17.9 22.6 24.7 15.9
Carleton 0 2 10.5 21.1 29.7 27.4 9.3
Concordia 0 0.7 7.9 25.2 43.9 21.4 0.8
Dalhousie 1 2.3 5.5 13.3 25 30.5 22.2
Guelph 0 0.5 5.1 19.2 34.7 32.3 8.2
Lakehead 3.3 5.4 13.8 20.6 21.8 22.1 12.8
Laurentian 1.8 5.9 13.6 20.6 25.9 24.5 7.7
Laval 0 0.4 7.2 20.3 38.1 29.5 4.5
Lethbridge 5.9 12.8 19.9 22.3 19.5 13.9 5.7
Manitoba 0 0.5 3.1 6.7 14.8 29.9 45.1
McGill 0 0 0 2 19 56.5 22.5
McMaster 0 0 1.5 6.7 19.9 40.5 31.3
Memorial 0.1 5 9.1 17.7 26.7 29.2 12.1
Moncton 1.1 4.1 12.4 17.1 23.3 29.1 12.8
Montréal 0 0 1.4 9.2 36.4 43.1 9.9
Mount Allison 0 2.9 13.6 14.6 22.5 29.6 16.8
Mount Saint Vincent 2.6 4.5 13.5 14.7 26.3 24.4 13.9
New Brunswick 1 2.9 10.8 18.3 24.7 26 16.2
Nipissing 1.8 2.8 7.7 21.2 27.6 32.1 6.9
UNBC 2 3.3 8.2 17.2 17.6 32.4 19.3
Ontario Tech 1.1 7.6 17.2 26.3 26.7 16.6 4.5
Ottawa 0 1.4 9.3 21.5 29.2 27.7 10.8
UPEI 0 4.3 10.5 17.6 24 28.9 14.6
UQAM 0 0.6 12.4 33.7 39.2 13.4 0.6
Queen's 0 0 0.6 6.2 19.7 42.9 30.6
Regina 1.2 5.1 9.2 17.3 24.5 30.7 12.1
St. Francis Xavier 0 1.4 9.5 17.1 25 32.6 14.3
Saint Mary's 1.6 9.9 14.1 16.1 21.5 22.3 14.5
St. Thomas 0 3.9 11.8 15.8 27.6 25 15.8
Saskatchewan 0 4.5 7.3 14.7 19.3 30 24.1
Sherbrooke 0 0.3 3.5 23.1 36.2 30.5 6.5
Simon Fraser 0 0.1 2.4 14.1 39 36.3 8.1
Toronto * 0 0.1 3.6 12.3 25.9 35.9 22.1
Toronto Metropolitan 0 1.4 4.1 14 31 37 12.6
Trent 2 9 14 22 27 21 5
Victoria 0 0.1 2 12.1 30 34.8 21.2
Waterloo 0.1 0.1 1 6.2 16.8 32.6 43.2
Western 0 0.1 0.1 3 22.3 48 26.6
Wilfrid Laurier 0 5.4 9.6 17.1 28.1 30.7 9.1
Windsor 1 7.9 16 26.8 25.6 18.8 4
Winnipeg 5.7 6.5 13.2 17.2 21.4 23.8 12.3
York 0.7 4.6 13.1 24 28.1 21.9 7.7

*Figures are for fall 2020. UBC did not provide figures.

