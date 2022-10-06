Canada's Best Universities 2023: Grade Distribution

These numbers show the percentage of full-time students who entered first year university in the fall of 2021 with high school grade average in the following ranges:
|University
|Less than 70%
|70 to 74.9%
|75 to 79.9%
|80 to 84.9%
|85 to 89.9%
|90 to 94.9%
|95% or higher
|Acadia
|0.9
|5.4
|13.1
|21.3
|23
|25
|11.3
|Alberta
|0
|0
|3.2
|13.4
|28.6
|38.3
|16.5
|Bishop's
|0
|1.1
|16.9
|24.3
|39
|18.1
|0.6
|Brandon
|4.1
|4.5
|9.3
|9.3
|24
|26.8
|22
|Brock
|0
|6.5
|13.9
|24.3
|27.6
|21.2
|6.3
|Calgary
|0.1
|0.4
|3.1
|12.5
|32.8
|34.6
|16.4
|Cape Breton
|4.6
|6.2
|8.2
|17.9
|22.6
|24.7
|15.9
|Carleton
|0
|2
|10.5
|21.1
|29.7
|27.4
|9.3
|Concordia
|0
|0.7
|7.9
|25.2
|43.9
|21.4
|0.8
|Dalhousie
|1
|2.3
|5.5
|13.3
|25
|30.5
|22.2
|Guelph
|0
|0.5
|5.1
|19.2
|34.7
|32.3
|8.2
|Lakehead
|3.3
|5.4
|13.8
|20.6
|21.8
|22.1
|12.8
|Laurentian
|1.8
|5.9
|13.6
|20.6
|25.9
|24.5
|7.7
|Laval
|0
|0.4
|7.2
|20.3
|38.1
|29.5
|4.5
|Lethbridge
|5.9
|12.8
|19.9
|22.3
|19.5
|13.9
|5.7
|Manitoba
|0
|0.5
|3.1
|6.7
|14.8
|29.9
|45.1
|McGill
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|56.5
|22.5
|McMaster
|0
|0
|1.5
|6.7
|19.9
|40.5
|31.3
|Memorial
|0.1
|5
|9.1
|17.7
|26.7
|29.2
|12.1
|Moncton
|1.1
|4.1
|12.4
|17.1
|23.3
|29.1
|12.8
|Montréal
|0
|0
|1.4
|9.2
|36.4
|43.1
|9.9
|Mount Allison
|0
|2.9
|13.6
|14.6
|22.5
|29.6
|16.8
|Mount Saint Vincent
|2.6
|4.5
|13.5
|14.7
|26.3
|24.4
|13.9
|New Brunswick
|1
|2.9
|10.8
|18.3
|24.7
|26
|16.2
|Nipissing
|1.8
|2.8
|7.7
|21.2
|27.6
|32.1
|6.9
|UNBC
|2
|3.3
|8.2
|17.2
|17.6
|32.4
|19.3
|Ontario Tech
|1.1
|7.6
|17.2
|26.3
|26.7
|16.6
|4.5
|Ottawa
|0
|1.4
|9.3
|21.5
|29.2
|27.7
|10.8
|UPEI
|0
|4.3
|10.5
|17.6
|24
|28.9
|14.6
|UQAM
|0
|0.6
|12.4
|33.7
|39.2
|13.4
|0.6
|Queen's
|0
|0
|0.6
|6.2
|19.7
|42.9
|30.6
|Regina
|1.2
|5.1
|9.2
|17.3
|24.5
|30.7
|12.1
|St. Francis Xavier
|0
|1.4
|9.5
|17.1
|25
|32.6
|14.3
|Saint Mary's
|1.6
|9.9
|14.1
|16.1
|21.5
|22.3
|14.5
|St. Thomas
|0
|3.9
|11.8
|15.8
|27.6
|25
|15.8
|Saskatchewan
|0
|4.5
|7.3
|14.7
|19.3
|30
|24.1
|Sherbrooke
|0
|0.3
|3.5
|23.1
|36.2
|30.5
|6.5
|Simon Fraser
|0
|0.1
|2.4
|14.1
|39
|36.3
|8.1
|Toronto *
|0
|0.1
|3.6
|12.3
|25.9
|35.9
|22.1
|Toronto Metropolitan
|0
|1.4
|4.1
|14
|31
|37
|12.6
|Trent
|2
|9
|14
|22
|27
|21
|5
|Victoria
|0
|0.1
|2
|12.1
|30
|34.8
|21.2
|Waterloo
|0.1
|0.1
|1
|6.2
|16.8
|32.6
|43.2
|Western
|0
|0.1
|0.1
|3
|22.3
|48
|26.6
|Wilfrid Laurier
|0
|5.4
|9.6
|17.1
|28.1
|30.7
|9.1
|Windsor
|1
|7.9
|16
|26.8
|25.6
|18.8
|4
|Winnipeg
|5.7
|6.5
|13.2
|17.2
|21.4
|23.8
|12.3
|York
|0.7
|4.6
|13.1
|24
|28.1
|21.9
|7.7
*Figures are for fall 2020. UBC did not provide figures.
