Canada's Best Universities 2023: Proportion who Graduate

These numbers show the percentage of full-time, first-year students in the fall of 2012 who graduated by 2019.
|University
|Per cent
|Queen's
|89.2
|Sherbrooke
|88.2
|Western
|87.1
|Laval
|85.7
|McGill
|84.6
|Calgary
|83.0
|Waterloo
|82.4
|McMaster
|81.5
|Guelph
|81.0
|Toronto
|80.8
|Montréal
|79.9
|UBC
|78.0
|Alberta
|77.2
|UQAM
|76.9
|Ottawa
|75.0
|Toronto Metropolitan
|75.0
|Wilfrid Laurier
|74.6
|Lethbridge
|73.9
|Lakehead
|73.8
|Windsor
|73.5
|St. Francis Xavier
|72.9
|Bishop's
|72.1
|Laurentian
|71.1
|Nipissing
|71.0
|UPEI
|70.8
|Brock
|70.2
|Concordia
|69.9
|Acadia
|69.5
|Simon Fraser
|69.1
|Carleton
|69.0
|Dalhousie
|68.7
|Trent
|68.4
|York
|68.4
|Saskatchewan
|67.1
|Ontario Tech
|66.0
|Memorial
|65.5
|Mount Allison
|65.2
|Manitoba
|64.9
|New Brunswick
|63.0
|Victoria
|62.4
|UNBC
|61.1
|Cape Breton
|58.9
|Regina
|58.5
|Moncton
|58.4
|St. Thomas
|54.9
|Saint Mary's
|54.2
|Mount Saint Vincent
|53.6
|Brandon
|46.1
|Winnipeg
|44.7
