Canada's Best Universities 2023: Proportion who Graduate

Maclean's tracks undergraduate students to determine if they received a degree within seven years

These numbers show the percentage of full-time, first-year students in the fall of 2012 who graduated by 2019.

University Per cent Queen's 89.2 Sherbrooke 88.2 Western 87.1 Laval 85.7 McGill 84.6 Calgary 83.0 Waterloo 82.4 McMaster 81.5 Guelph 81.0 Toronto 80.8 Montréal 79.9 UBC 78.0 Alberta 77.2 UQAM 76.9 Ottawa 75.0 Toronto Metropolitan 75.0 Wilfrid Laurier 74.6 Lethbridge 73.9 Lakehead 73.8 Windsor 73.5 St. Francis Xavier 72.9 Bishop's 72.1 Laurentian 71.1 Nipissing 71.0 UPEI 70.8 Brock 70.2 Concordia 69.9 Acadia 69.5 Simon Fraser 69.1 Carleton 69.0 Dalhousie 68.7 Trent 68.4 York 68.4 Saskatchewan 67.1 Ontario Tech 66.0 Memorial 65.5 Mount Allison 65.2 Manitoba 64.9 New Brunswick 63.0 Victoria 62.4 UNBC 61.1 Cape Breton 58.9 Regina 58.5 Moncton 58.4 St. Thomas 54.9 Saint Mary's 54.2 Mount Saint Vincent 53.6 Brandon 46.1 Winnipeg 44.7

