Canada's Best Universities 2023: Student Retention

Maclean's tracks how many first-year students return to a university in the second year

These numbers show the percentage of full-time, first-year students enrolled in the fall of 2020 who returned to the university the following year. Many factors can affect a student’s choice not to return, but on the whole, retention reflects a university’s success in keeping its students on track.

University Per cent McGill 94.3 Queen's 94.0 Calgary 93.6 Waterloo 93.2 Western 93.0 Guelph 92.9 UBC 92.5 Alberta 92.4 Laval 92.3 Sherbrooke 92.2 McMaster 92.1 Toronto 91.1 Carleton 90.0 Toronto Metropolitan 89.2 Ottawa 88.6 Brock 88.1 Concordia 87.4 Manitoba 87.4 Dalhousie 87.3 Montréal 87.1 Wilfrid Laurier 87.1 Simon Fraser 87.0 Victoria 86.5 York 85.8 St. Francis Xavier 85.7 Mount Allison 84.8 Windsor 84.7 UQAM 84.1 Saskatchewan 83.8 UPEI 83.3 Ontario Tech 83.1 Saint Mary's 83.1 Bishop's 82.4 Acadia 81.8 New Brunswick 81.2 Trent 81.0 Lakehead 80.8 Moncton 80.6 Cape Breton 80.5 UNBC 79.9 Regina 79.5 Nipissing 79.3 Mount Saint Vincent 79.0 Memorial 77.6 St. Thomas 75.3 Lethbridge 74.9 Winnipeg 73.9 Brandon 71.7 Laurentian 71.4

More on Canada’s best universities:

Average entering grade

Grade distribution

Proportion who graduate

Average class size

Faculty with highest degree in their field