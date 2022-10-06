Canada's Best Universities 2023: Student Retention

These numbers show the percentage of full-time, first-year students enrolled in the fall of 2020 who returned to the university the following year. Many factors can affect a student’s choice not to return, but on the whole, retention reflects a university’s success in keeping its students on track.
|University
|Per cent
|McGill
|94.3
|Queen's
|94.0
|Calgary
|93.6
|Waterloo
|93.2
|Western
|93.0
|Guelph
|92.9
|UBC
|92.5
|Alberta
|92.4
|Laval
|92.3
|Sherbrooke
|92.2
|McMaster
|92.1
|Toronto
|91.1
|Carleton
|90.0
|Toronto Metropolitan
|89.2
|Ottawa
|88.6
|Brock
|88.1
|Concordia
|87.4
|Manitoba
|87.4
|Dalhousie
|87.3
|Montréal
|87.1
|Wilfrid Laurier
|87.1
|Simon Fraser
|87.0
|Victoria
|86.5
|York
|85.8
|St. Francis Xavier
|85.7
|Mount Allison
|84.8
|Windsor
|84.7
|UQAM
|84.1
|Saskatchewan
|83.8
|UPEI
|83.3
|Ontario Tech
|83.1
|Saint Mary's
|83.1
|Bishop's
|82.4
|Acadia
|81.8
|New Brunswick
|81.2
|Trent
|81.0
|Lakehead
|80.8
|Moncton
|80.6
|Cape Breton
|80.5
|UNBC
|79.9
|Regina
|79.5
|Nipissing
|79.3
|Mount Saint Vincent
|79.0
|Memorial
|77.6
|St. Thomas
|75.3
|Lethbridge
|74.9
|Winnipeg
|73.9
|Brandon
|71.7
|Laurentian
|71.4
