Canada's Best Universities by Library Acquisitions: Rankings 2023

These figures show the proportion of a university’s library budget that is allocated to updating its collection, including electronic access.
Medical Doctoral
|Rank
|University
|Per cent
|1
|McGill
|70.5
|2
|McMaster
|61.9
|3
|Western
|54.5
|4
|Sherbrooke
|53.9
|5
|Laval
|51.7
|6
|Saskatchewan
|51.1
|7
|Alberta
|49.9
|8
|Calgary
|49.7
|9
|Ottawa
|49.2
|10
|Queen's
|48
|11
|Dalhousie
|43
|12
|Toronto
|39.1
|13
|Manitoba
|37.6
|14
|UBC
|33.1
|15
|Montréal
|31.4
Comprehensive
|Rank
|University
|Per cent
|1
|Simon Fraser
|58.1
|2
|Guelph
|56.5
|3
|Wilfrid Laurier
|54.3
|4
|Memorial
|50.1
|5
|Brock
|48.4
|6
|Victoria
|47.2
|7
|New Brunswick
|45.4
|8
|York
|45.1
|9
|Waterloo
|44
|10
|Toronto Metropolitan
|43.4
|11
|Windsor
|42.6
|12
|Carleton
|40
|13
|Regina
|36.2
|14
|Concordia
|36
|15
|UQAM
|20.6
Primarily Undergraduate
|Rank
|University
|Per cent
|1
|Ontario Tech
|49.4
|2
|Saint Mary's
|47.3
|3
|Lakehead
|45.5
|4
|St. Thomas
|45.4
|5
|St. Francis Xavier
|43.9
|6
|UNBC
|42.4
|7
|UPEI
|42.1
|8
|Laurentian
|41.4
|9
|Moncton
|40.9
|*10
|Lethbridge
|39.1
|*10
|Mount Saint Vincent
|39.1
|12
|Acadia
|38.4
|13
|Cape Breton
|37.6
|14
|Mount Allison
|37.4
|15
|Nipissing
|36.8
|16
|Bishop's
|35.7
|17
|Winnipeg
|34.3
|18
|Trent
|32.9
|19
|Brandon
|9.3
* Indicates a tie
