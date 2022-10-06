Education

Canada's Best Universities by Library Acquisitions: Rankings 2023

This measure looks at the universities' commitment to updating their library acquisitions

By Maclean's

(Photo courtesy of Andrew Tolson, Acadia University)

These figures show the proportion of a university’s library budget that is allocated to updating its collection, including electronic access.

Medical Doctoral

Rank UniversityUniversity Library AcquisitionsPer cent
1 McGill 70.5
2 McMaster 61.9
3 Western 54.5
4 Sherbrooke 53.9
5 Laval 51.7
6 Saskatchewan 51.1
7 Alberta 49.9
8 Calgary 49.7
9 Ottawa 49.2
10 Queen's 48
11 Dalhousie 43
12 Toronto 39.1
13 Manitoba 37.6
14 UBC 33.1
15 Montréal 31.4

Comprehensive

Rank UniversityUniversity Library AcquisitionsPer cent
1 Simon Fraser 58.1
2 Guelph 56.5
3 Wilfrid Laurier 54.3
4 Memorial 50.1
5 Brock 48.4
6 Victoria 47.2
7 New Brunswick 45.4
8 York 45.1
9 Waterloo 44
10 Toronto Metropolitan 43.4
11 Windsor 42.6
12 Carleton 40
13 Regina 36.2
14 Concordia 36
15 UQAM 20.6

Primarily Undergraduate

Rank UniversityUniversity Library AcquisitionsPer cent
1 Ontario Tech 49.4
2 Saint Mary's 47.3
3 Lakehead 45.5
4 St. Thomas 45.4
5 St. Francis Xavier 43.9
6 UNBC 42.4
7 UPEI 42.1
8 Laurentian 41.4
9 Moncton 40.9
*10 Lethbridge 39.1
*10 Mount Saint Vincent 39.1
12 Acadia 38.4
13 Cape Breton 37.6
14 Mount Allison 37.4
15 Nipissing 36.8
16 Bishop's 35.7
17 Winnipeg 34.3
18 Trent 32.9
19 Brandon 9.3

* Indicates a tie

More numbers behind the rankings:
Canada’s best universities by student awards
Canada’s best universities by student/faculty ratio
Canada’s best universities by faculty awards
Canada’s best universities by social sciences and humanities grants
Canada’s best universities by medical/science grants
Canada’s best universities by total research dollars
Canada’s best universities by operating budget
Canada’s best universities by library expenses
Canada’s best universities by scholarships and bursaries
Canada’s best universities by students services
Canada’s best universities by reputation

Looking for more?

Get the Best of Maclean's sent straight to your inbox. Sign up for news, commentary and analysis.
  • *
FILED UNDER: