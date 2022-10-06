Education

Canada's Best Universities by Library Expenses: Rankings 2023

This measure looks at the universities' commitment to funding their libraries

Libraries are important centres of student activity and learning. These figures show the percentage of a university’s budget that is devoted to maintaining library services.

Medical Doctoral

Rank UniversityUniversity Library ExpensesPer cent
1 Manitoba 5.3
2 McGill 4.5
3 Toronto 4.4
4 Laval 4.1
5 Saskatchewan 4
6 Dalhousie 3.9
7 Queen's 3.8
*8 Alberta 3.7
*8 Western 3.7
*10 Montréal 3.6
*10 Ottawa 3.6
12 Sherbrooke 3.3
*13 Calgary 3.1
*13 McMaster 3.1
15 UBC 2.6

Comprehensive

Rank UniversityUniversity Library ExpensesPer cent
1 Simon Fraser 6.8
2 New Brunswick 5.5
3 Victoria 4.9
*4 Memorial 4.5
*4 Windsor 4.5
6 Concordia 4.2
7 Carleton 3.9
8 Brock 3.8
*9 Guelph 3.6
*9 Regina 3.6
*11 Wilfrid Laurier 3.4
*11 York 3.4
13 UQAM 3.3
14 Toronto Metropolitan 3.2
15 Waterloo 2.7

Primarily Undergraduate

Rank UniversityUniversity Library ExpensesPer cent
1 Mount Allison 5.5
2 Bishop's 5.2
3 Brandon 5.1
4 St. Thomas 5
5 Mount Saint Vincent 4.5
*6 Acadia 4.3
*6 UNBC 4.3
*6 Winnipeg 4.3
9 Moncton 4
*10 Lethbridge 3.9
*10 Saint Mary's 3.9
12 Trent 3.6
13 Lakehead 3.3
*14 Cape Breton 3.2
*14 Nipissing 3.2
*14 St. Francis Xavier 3.2
17 UPEI 3.1
18 Laurentian 3
19 Ontario Tech 2.7

* Indicates a tie

