Canada's Best Universities by Library Expenses: Rankings 2023

Libraries are important centres of student activity and learning. These figures show the percentage of a university’s budget that is devoted to maintaining library services.
Medical Doctoral
|Rank
|University
|Per cent
|1
|Manitoba
|5.3
|2
|McGill
|4.5
|3
|Toronto
|4.4
|4
|Laval
|4.1
|5
|Saskatchewan
|4
|6
|Dalhousie
|3.9
|7
|Queen's
|3.8
|*8
|Alberta
|3.7
|*8
|Western
|3.7
|*10
|Montréal
|3.6
|*10
|Ottawa
|3.6
|12
|Sherbrooke
|3.3
|*13
|Calgary
|3.1
|*13
|McMaster
|3.1
|15
|UBC
|2.6
Comprehensive
|Rank
|University
|Per cent
|1
|Simon Fraser
|6.8
|2
|New Brunswick
|5.5
|3
|Victoria
|4.9
|*4
|Memorial
|4.5
|*4
|Windsor
|4.5
|6
|Concordia
|4.2
|7
|Carleton
|3.9
|8
|Brock
|3.8
|*9
|Guelph
|3.6
|*9
|Regina
|3.6
|*11
|Wilfrid Laurier
|3.4
|*11
|York
|3.4
|13
|UQAM
|3.3
|14
|Toronto Metropolitan
|3.2
|15
|Waterloo
|2.7
Primarily Undergraduate
|Rank
|University
|Per cent
|1
|Mount Allison
|5.5
|2
|Bishop's
|5.2
|3
|Brandon
|5.1
|4
|St. Thomas
|5
|5
|Mount Saint Vincent
|4.5
|*6
|Acadia
|4.3
|*6
|UNBC
|4.3
|*6
|Winnipeg
|4.3
|9
|Moncton
|4
|*10
|Lethbridge
|3.9
|*10
|Saint Mary's
|3.9
|12
|Trent
|3.6
|13
|Lakehead
|3.3
|*14
|Cape Breton
|3.2
|*14
|Nipissing
|3.2
|*14
|St. Francis Xavier
|3.2
|17
|UPEI
|3.1
|18
|Laurentian
|3
|19
|Ontario Tech
|2.7
* Indicates a tie
More numbers behind the rankings:
Canada’s best universities by student awards
Canada’s best universities by student/faculty ratio
Canada’s best universities by faculty awards
Canada’s best universities by social sciences and humanities grants
Canada’s best universities by medical/science grants
Canada’s best universities by total research dollars
Canada’s best universities by operating budget
Canada’s best universities by library acquisitions
Canada’s best universities by scholarships and bursaries
Canada’s best universities by students services
Canada’s best universities by reputation