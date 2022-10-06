Canada's Best Universities by Medical/Science Grants: Rankings 2023

These figures show the average size and number of peer-adjudicated research grants from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research won by faculty at each school. The dollar amount of grants is listed per full-time faculty member; the number of grants is per 100 full-time faculty members.
Medical Doctoral
|University
|Rank
|Avg. Amount ($)
|Avg. Number
|Toronto
|1
|333,999
|252.84
|Ottawa
|2
|172,197
|147.27
|McMaster
|3
|168,556
|129.92
|McGill
|4
|144,856
|135.38
|UBC
|5
|139,836
|128.43
|Alberta
|6
|125,207
|134.28
|Queen's
|7
|112,332
|133.59
|Montréal
|8
|117,987
|116.57
|Western
|9
|105,714
|120.41
|Laval
|10
|112,790
|107.04
|Calgary
|11
|98,341
|96.09
|Manitoba
|12
|74,673
|83.78
|Saskatchewan
|13
|73,691
|79.3
|Dalhousie
|14
|72,458
|75.91
|Sherbrooke
|15
|50,049
|56.56
Comprehensive
|University
|Rank
|Avg. Amount ($)
|Avg. Number
|Victoria
|1
|101,689
|147.22
|Simon Fraser
|2
|103,233
|135.58
|Waterloo
|3
|94,281
|137.64
|York
|4
|71,580
|115.21
|Carleton
|5
|60,055
|115.51
|Wilfrid Laurier
|6
|50,036
|113.33
|Windsor
|7
|57,636
|103.48
|UQAM
|8
|54969
|103.54
|Guelph
|9
|63,950
|93.29
|Concordia
|10
|52,139
|93.18
|Brock
|11
|40,443
|92.59
|Regina
|12
|39,921
|88.24
|Toronto Metropolitan
|13
|43,803
|81.45
|New Brunswick
|14
|40,148
|83.82
|Memorial
|15
|30,757
|54.89
Primarily Undergraduate
|University
|Rank
|Avg. Amount ($)
|Avg. Number
|Lethbridge
|1
|64,792
|106.45
|Winnipeg
|2
|67,053
|101.85
|Ontario Tech
|3
|40,456
|102.38
|Mount Allison
|4
|41,727
|96.97
|Saint Mary's
|5
|40,878
|90.74
|Trent
|6
|31,903
|86.11
|UNBC
|7
|35,648
|66.67
|Lakehead
|8
|32,971
|64.67
|Bishop's
|9
|27,950
|62.96
|St. Francis Xavier
|10
|21,688
|61.11
|Laurentian
|11
|26,093
|44.22
|Mount Saint Vincent
|12
|28,742
|39.39
|Acadia
|13
|20,757
|47.62
|Nipissing
|14
|15,970
|46.67
|Moncton
|15
|13,741
|39.02
|Brandon
|16
|12,110
|37.04
|Cape Breton
|17
|16,150
|28.21
|UPEI
|18
|9,801
|29.63
|St. Thomas *
|-
|N/A
|N/A
* St. Thomas is exempted from this indicator as it does not offer science programs. Its overall score is calculated on the remaining indicators.
More numbers behind the rankings:
Canada’s best universities by student awards
Canada’s best universities by student/faculty ratio
Canada’s best universities by faculty awards
Canada’s best universities by social sciences and humanities grants
Canada’s best universities by total research dollars
Canada’s best universities by operating budget
Canada’s best universities by library expenses
Canada’s best universities by library acquisitions
Canada’s best universities by scholarships and bursaries
Canada’s best universities by students services
Canada’s best universities by reputation