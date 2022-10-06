Canada's Best Universities by Medical/Science Grants: Rankings 2023

These figures show the average size and number of peer-adjudicated research grants from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research won by faculty at each school. The dollar amount of grants is listed per full-time faculty member; the number of grants is per 100 full-time faculty members.

Medical Doctoral



University Rank Avg. Amount ($) Avg. Number Toronto 1 333,999 252.84 Ottawa 2 172,197 147.27 McMaster 3 168,556 129.92 McGill 4 144,856 135.38 UBC 5 139,836 128.43 Alberta 6 125,207 134.28 Queen's 7 112,332 133.59 Montréal 8 117,987 116.57 Western 9 105,714 120.41 Laval 10 112,790 107.04 Calgary 11 98,341 96.09 Manitoba 12 74,673 83.78 Saskatchewan 13 73,691 79.3 Dalhousie 14 72,458 75.91 Sherbrooke 15 50,049 56.56

Comprehensive



University Rank Avg. Amount ($) Avg. Number Victoria 1 101,689 147.22 Simon Fraser 2 103,233 135.58 Waterloo 3 94,281 137.64 York 4 71,580 115.21 Carleton 5 60,055 115.51 Wilfrid Laurier 6 50,036 113.33 Windsor 7 57,636 103.48 UQAM 8 54969 103.54 Guelph 9 63,950 93.29 Concordia 10 52,139 93.18 Brock 11 40,443 92.59 Regina 12 39,921 88.24 Toronto Metropolitan 13 43,803 81.45 New Brunswick 14 40,148 83.82 Memorial 15 30,757 54.89

Primarily Undergraduate



University Rank Avg. Amount ($) Avg. Number Lethbridge 1 64,792 106.45 Winnipeg 2 67,053 101.85 Ontario Tech 3 40,456 102.38 Mount Allison 4 41,727 96.97 Saint Mary's 5 40,878 90.74 Trent 6 31,903 86.11 UNBC 7 35,648 66.67 Lakehead 8 32,971 64.67 Bishop's 9 27,950 62.96 St. Francis Xavier 10 21,688 61.11 Laurentian 11 26,093 44.22 Mount Saint Vincent 12 28,742 39.39 Acadia 13 20,757 47.62 Nipissing 14 15,970 46.67 Moncton 15 13,741 39.02 Brandon 16 12,110 37.04 Cape Breton 17 16,150 28.21 UPEI 18 9,801 29.63 St. Thomas * - N/A N/A

* St. Thomas is exempted from this indicator as it does not offer science programs. Its overall score is calculated on the remaining indicators.

More numbers behind the rankings:

Canada’s best universities by student awards

Canada’s best universities by student/faculty ratio

Canada’s best universities by faculty awards

Canada’s best universities by social sciences and humanities grants

Canada’s best universities by total research dollars

Canada’s best universities by operating budget

Canada’s best universities by library expenses

Canada’s best universities by library acquisitions

Canada’s best universities by scholarships and bursaries

Canada’s best universities by students services

Canada’s best universities by reputation