Canada's best universities by reputation: Rankings 2022

We surveyed university faculty and senior administrators, as well as a variety of business people across the country, asking for their views on quality and innovation at Canadian universities

Maclean’s surveyed university faculty and senior administrators, as well as a variety of business people across the country, asking for their views on quality and innovation at Canadian universities. The following charts display the results of the reputational ranking, combining all the universities from the Primarily Undergraduate, Comprehensive and Medical Doctoral categories into one group.

In an online survey, respondents were asked to rate universities in three areas: Highest Quality, Most Innovative and Leaders of Tomorrow. This chart shows the overall results representing the sum of the scores for all three areas.

Best overall

Read more about this year’s winner for best overall reputation: University of Toronto.

Highest quality

This chart shows how respondents rated universities when asked to consider the question of quality.

Most innovative

This chart shows how respondents rated universities when asked to consider the question of innovation.

Leaders of tomorrow

Respondents were asked to select up to three universities that are emerging as leaders of tomorrow.