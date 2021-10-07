Canada's best universities by reputation: Rankings 2022

Maclean’s surveyed university faculty and senior administrators, as well as a variety of business people across the country, asking for their views on quality and innovation at Canadian universities. The following charts display the results of the reputational ranking, combining all the universities from the Primarily Undergraduate, Comprehensive and Medical Doctoral categories into one group.
In an online survey, respondents were asked to rate universities in three areas: Highest Quality, Most Innovative and Leaders of Tomorrow. This chart shows the overall results representing the sum of the scores for all three areas.
Best overall
|Rank
|Universities
|1
|Toronto
|2
|UBC
|3
|Waterloo
|4
|McGill
|5
|McMaster
|6
|Alberta
|7
|Queen's
|8
|Montréal
|9
|Western
|10
|Calgary
|11
|Simon Fraser
|12
|Laval
|13
|Dalhousie
|14
|Victoria
|15
|Ottawa
|16
|Concordia
|17
|Guelph
|18
|York
|19
|Sherbrooke
|20
|Ryerson
|21
|Saskatchewan
|22
|Carleton
|23
|Wilfrid Laurier
|24
|Manitoba
|25
|Memorial
|26
|UQAM
|27
|Regina
|28
|New Brunswick
|29
|Brock
|30
|Acadia
|31
|St. Francis Xavier
|32
|Trent
|33
|Mount Allison
|34
|UPEI
|35
|Ontario Tech
|36
|Lethbridge
|37
|Windsor
|38
|Bishop's
|39
|Saint Mary's
|40
|Winnipeg
|41
|UNBC
|42
|Lakehead
|43
|Moncton
|44
|Mount Saint Vincent
|45
|Brandon
|46
|Cape Breton
|47
|Nipissing
|48
|St. Thomas
|49
|Laurentian
Read more about this year’s winner for best overall reputation: University of Toronto.
Highest quality
This chart shows how respondents rated universities when asked to consider the question of quality.
|Rank
|Universities
|1
|Toronto
|2
|UBC
|3
|McGill
|4
|Waterloo
|5
|McMaster
|6
|Queen's
|7
|Alberta
|8
|Montréal
|9
|Western
|10
|Dalhousie
|11
|Calgary
|12
|Laval
|13
|Victoria
|14
|Ottawa
|15
|Simon Fraser
|16
|Guelph
|17
|York
|18
|Concordia
|19
|Sherbrooke
|20
|Saskatchewan
|21
|Carleton
|22
|Ryerson
|23
|Wilfrid Laurier
|24
|Memorial
|25
|Manitoba
|26
|Acadia
|27
|UQAM
|28
|Mount Allison
|29
|St. Francis Xavier
|30
|Regina
|31
|Brock
|32
|New Brunswick
|33
|UPEI
|34
|Saint Mary's
|35
|Trent
|36
|Lethbridge
|37
|Bishop's
|38
|Windsor
|39
|Winnipeg
|40
|UNBC
|41
|Lakehead
|42
|Ontario Tech
|43
|Moncton
|44
|Mount Saint Vincent
|45
|Brandon
|46
|Cape Breton
|47
|St. Thomas
|48
|Nipissing
|49
|Laurentian
Most innovative
This chart shows how respondents rated universities when asked to consider the question of innovation.
|Rank
|Universities
|1
|Waterloo
|2
|Toronto
|3
|UBC
|4
|McGill
|5
|McMaster
|6
|Queen's
|7
|Montréal
|8
|Alberta
|9
|Western
|10
|Calgary
|11
|Simon Fraser
|12
|Laval
|13
|Sherbrooke
|14
|Dalhousie
|15
|Victoria
|16
|Concordia
|17
|Guelph
|18
|Ryerson
|19
|Ottawa
|20
|York
|21
|Saskatchewan
|22
|Carleton
|23
|UQAM
|24
|Manitoba
|25
|Wilfrid Laurier
|26
|Memorial
|27
|New Brunswick
|28
|Regina
|29
|Ontario Tech
|30
|Brock
|31
|Trent
|32
|Windsor
|33
|UPEI
|34
|St. Francis Xavier
|35
|UNBC
|36
|Lethbridge
|37
|Acadia
|38
|Winnipeg
|39
|Bishop's
|40
|Saint Mary's
|41
|Mount Allison
|42
|Lakehead
|43
|Moncton
|44
|Cape Breton
|45
|Mount Saint Vincent
|46
|Brandon
|47
|Nipissing
|48
|St. Thomas
|49
|Laurentian
Leaders of tomorrow
Respondents were asked to select up to three universities that are emerging as leaders of tomorrow.
|Rank
|Universities
|1
|Toronto
|2
|UBC
|3
|Waterloo
|4
|McGill
|5
|McMaster
|6
|Alberta
|7
|Queen's
|8
|Montréal
|9
|Calgary
|10
|Western
|11
|Ryerson
|12
|Simon Fraser
|13
|York
|14
|Concordia
|15
|Laval
|16
|Ottawa
|17
|Victoria
|18
|Sherbrooke
|19
|Carleton
|20
|Guelph
|21
|Dalhousie
|22
|Saskatchewan
|23
|Brock
|24
|UQAM
|25
|Manitoba
|26
|Regina
|27
|Wilfrid Laurier
|28
|Ontario Tech
|29
|Lakehead
|30
|Lethbridge
|31
|Trent
|32
|Bishop's
|33
|Memorial
|34
|Acadia
|35
|Windsor
|36
|Winnipeg
|37
|St. Francis Xavier
|38
|Brandon
|39
|UNBC
|40
|New Brunswick
|41
|Mount Allison
|42
|Saint Mary's
|43
|UPEI
|44
|Laurentian
|45
|Mount Saint Vincent
|46
|Cape Breton
|47
|Nipissing
|48
|Moncton
|49
|St. Thomas