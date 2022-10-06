Education

Canada's Best Universities by Reputation: Rankings 2023

The results of Maclean's reputation survey, which assesses the universities on quality and innovation

By Maclean's

(Photo courtesy of James Brittain, Waterloo University)

Maclean’s surveyed university faculty and senior administrators, as well as a variety of business people across the country, asking for their views on quality and innovation at Canadian universities. Theses chart display the results of the survey, combining all the universities from the Primarily Undergraduate, Comprehensive and Medical Doctoral categories into one group.

Best Overall

Rank UniversityUniversity
1 Toronto
2 Waterloo
3 UBC
4 McGill
5 McMaster
6 Queen's
7 Alberta
8 Montréal
9 Simon Fraser
10 Victoria
11 Calgary
12 Guelph
13 Western
14 Ottawa
15 Dalhousie
16 Laval
17 York
18 Concordia
19 Toronto Metropolitan
20 Sherbrooke
21 Carleton
22 Saskatchewan
23 Wilfrid Laurier
24 Memorial
25 Manitoba
26 UQAM
27 Brock
28 Mount Allison
29 New Brunswick
30 Trent
31 Ontario Tech
32 UNBC
33 Acadia
34 St. Francis Xavier
35 Winnipeg
36 Saint Mary's
37 UPEI
38 Lethbridge
39 Regina
40 Moncton
41 Windsor
42 Bishop's
43 Lakehead
44 Brandon
45 Mount Saint Vincent
46 Cape Breton
47 St. Thomas
48 Nipissing
49 Laurentian

Highest Quality

Rank UniversityUniversity
1 McGill
2 Toronto
3 Waterloo
4 UBC
5 McMaster
6 Queen's
7 Alberta
8 Montréal
9 Western
10 Simon Fraser
11 Victoria
12 Dalhousie
13 Calgary
14 Ottawa
15 Guelph
16 Laval
17 York
18 Concordia
19 Carleton
20 Saskatchewan
21 Sherbrooke
22 Wilfrid Laurier
23 Memorial
24 Toronto Metropolitan
25 Manitoba
26 UQAM
27 Mount Allison
28 Brock
29 Acadia
30 New Brunswick
31 St. Francis Xavier
32 Trent
33 Winnipeg
34 Saint Mary's
35 Lethbridge
36 UNBC
37 UPEI
38 Moncton
39 Regina
40 Ontario Tech
41 Windsor
42 Bishop's
43 Lakehead
44 Brandon
45 Mount Saint Vincent
46 St. Thomas
47 Cape Breton
48 Nipissing
49 Laurentian

Most Innovative

Rank UniversityUniversity
1 Waterloo
2 Toronto
3 UBC
4 McMaster
5 McGill
6 Queen's
7 Montréal
8 Guelph
9 Alberta
10 Victoria
11 Simon Fraser
12 Calgary
13 Western
14 Concordia
15 Toronto Metropolitan
16 Ottawa
17 Dalhousie
18 Laval
19 Sherbrooke
20 York
21 Carleton
22 Saskatchewan
23 Wilfrid Laurier
24 Memorial
25 Manitoba
26 Ontario Tech
27 UQAM
28 Brock
29 New Brunswick
30 Trent
31 UNBC
32 Mount Allison
33 Winnipeg
34 UPEI
35 Regina
36 Windsor
37 Moncton
38 Lethbridge
39 Acadia
40 Saint Mary's
41 St. Francis Xavier
42 Lakehead
43 Bishop's
44 Cape Breton
45 Nipissing
46 Mount Saint Vincent
47 Brandon
48 St. Thomas
49 Laurentian

Leaders of Tomorrow

Rank UniversityUniversity
1 Toronto
2 UBC
3 McGill
4 Waterloo
5 McMaster
6 Montréal
7 Alberta
8 Queen's
9 Calgary
10 Simon Fraser
11 Victoria
12 Toronto Metropolitan
13 Guelph
14 York
15 Western
16 Sherbrooke
17 Ottawa
18 Laval
19 Carleton
20 Concordia
21 Dalhousie
22 Saskatchewan
23 UQAM
24 Manitoba
25 Wilfrid Laurier
26 Memorial
27 Ontario Tech
28 UNBC
29 Brock
30 Trent
31 Bishop's
32 Saint Mary's
33 Mount Allison
34 Lakehead
35 New Brunswick
36 Moncton
37 Windsor
38 Acadia
39 Laurentian
40 St. Francis Xavier
41 Lethbridge
42 Winnipeg
43 Regina
44 UPEI
45 St. Thomas
46 Cape Breton
47 Nipissing
48 Brandon
49 Mount Saint Vincent

More numbers behind the rankings:
Canada’s best universities by student awards
Canada’s best universities by student/faculty ratio
Canada’s best universities by faculty awards
Canada’s best universities by social sciences and humanities grants
Canada’s best universities by medical/science grants
Canada’s best universities by total research dollars
Canada’s best universities by operating budget
Canada’s best universities by library expenses
Canada’s best universities by library acquisitions
Canada’s best universities by scholarships and bursaries
Canada’s best universities by students services

Looking for more?

Get the Best of Maclean's sent straight to your inbox. Sign up for news, commentary and analysis.
  • *
FILED UNDER: