Canada's Best Universities by Reputation: Rankings 2023

Maclean’s surveyed university faculty and senior administrators, as well as a variety of business people across the country, asking for their views on quality and innovation at Canadian universities. Theses chart display the results of the survey, combining all the universities from the Primarily Undergraduate, Comprehensive and Medical Doctoral categories into one group.
Best Overall
|Rank
|University
|1
|Toronto
|2
|Waterloo
|3
|UBC
|4
|McGill
|5
|McMaster
|6
|Queen's
|7
|Alberta
|8
|Montréal
|9
|Simon Fraser
|10
|Victoria
|11
|Calgary
|12
|Guelph
|13
|Western
|14
|Ottawa
|15
|Dalhousie
|16
|Laval
|17
|York
|18
|Concordia
|19
|Toronto Metropolitan
|20
|Sherbrooke
|21
|Carleton
|22
|Saskatchewan
|23
|Wilfrid Laurier
|24
|Memorial
|25
|Manitoba
|26
|UQAM
|27
|Brock
|28
|Mount Allison
|29
|New Brunswick
|30
|Trent
|31
|Ontario Tech
|32
|UNBC
|33
|Acadia
|34
|St. Francis Xavier
|35
|Winnipeg
|36
|Saint Mary's
|37
|UPEI
|38
|Lethbridge
|39
|Regina
|40
|Moncton
|41
|Windsor
|42
|Bishop's
|43
|Lakehead
|44
|Brandon
|45
|Mount Saint Vincent
|46
|Cape Breton
|47
|St. Thomas
|48
|Nipissing
|49
|Laurentian
Highest Quality
|Rank
|University
|1
|McGill
|2
|Toronto
|3
|Waterloo
|4
|UBC
|5
|McMaster
|6
|Queen's
|7
|Alberta
|8
|Montréal
|9
|Western
|10
|Simon Fraser
|11
|Victoria
|12
|Dalhousie
|13
|Calgary
|14
|Ottawa
|15
|Guelph
|16
|Laval
|17
|York
|18
|Concordia
|19
|Carleton
|20
|Saskatchewan
|21
|Sherbrooke
|22
|Wilfrid Laurier
|23
|Memorial
|24
|Toronto Metropolitan
|25
|Manitoba
|26
|UQAM
|27
|Mount Allison
|28
|Brock
|29
|Acadia
|30
|New Brunswick
|31
|St. Francis Xavier
|32
|Trent
|33
|Winnipeg
|34
|Saint Mary's
|35
|Lethbridge
|36
|UNBC
|37
|UPEI
|38
|Moncton
|39
|Regina
|40
|Ontario Tech
|41
|Windsor
|42
|Bishop's
|43
|Lakehead
|44
|Brandon
|45
|Mount Saint Vincent
|46
|St. Thomas
|47
|Cape Breton
|48
|Nipissing
|49
|Laurentian
Most Innovative
|Rank
|University
|1
|Waterloo
|2
|Toronto
|3
|UBC
|4
|McMaster
|5
|McGill
|6
|Queen's
|7
|Montréal
|8
|Guelph
|9
|Alberta
|10
|Victoria
|11
|Simon Fraser
|12
|Calgary
|13
|Western
|14
|Concordia
|15
|Toronto Metropolitan
|16
|Ottawa
|17
|Dalhousie
|18
|Laval
|19
|Sherbrooke
|20
|York
|21
|Carleton
|22
|Saskatchewan
|23
|Wilfrid Laurier
|24
|Memorial
|25
|Manitoba
|26
|Ontario Tech
|27
|UQAM
|28
|Brock
|29
|New Brunswick
|30
|Trent
|31
|UNBC
|32
|Mount Allison
|33
|Winnipeg
|34
|UPEI
|35
|Regina
|36
|Windsor
|37
|Moncton
|38
|Lethbridge
|39
|Acadia
|40
|Saint Mary's
|41
|St. Francis Xavier
|42
|Lakehead
|43
|Bishop's
|44
|Cape Breton
|45
|Nipissing
|46
|Mount Saint Vincent
|47
|Brandon
|48
|St. Thomas
|49
|Laurentian
Leaders of Tomorrow
|Rank
|University
|1
|Toronto
|2
|UBC
|3
|McGill
|4
|Waterloo
|5
|McMaster
|6
|Montréal
|7
|Alberta
|8
|Queen's
|9
|Calgary
|10
|Simon Fraser
|11
|Victoria
|12
|Toronto Metropolitan
|13
|Guelph
|14
|York
|15
|Western
|16
|Sherbrooke
|17
|Ottawa
|18
|Laval
|19
|Carleton
|20
|Concordia
|21
|Dalhousie
|22
|Saskatchewan
|23
|UQAM
|24
|Manitoba
|25
|Wilfrid Laurier
|26
|Memorial
|27
|Ontario Tech
|28
|UNBC
|29
|Brock
|30
|Trent
|31
|Bishop's
|32
|Saint Mary's
|33
|Mount Allison
|34
|Lakehead
|35
|New Brunswick
|36
|Moncton
|37
|Windsor
|38
|Acadia
|39
|Laurentian
|40
|St. Francis Xavier
|41
|Lethbridge
|42
|Winnipeg
|43
|Regina
|44
|UPEI
|45
|St. Thomas
|46
|Cape Breton
|47
|Nipissing
|48
|Brandon
|49
|Mount Saint Vincent
More numbers behind the rankings:
Canada’s best universities by student awards
Canada’s best universities by student/faculty ratio
Canada’s best universities by faculty awards
Canada’s best universities by social sciences and humanities grants
Canada’s best universities by medical/science grants
Canada’s best universities by total research dollars
Canada’s best universities by operating budget
Canada’s best universities by library expenses
Canada’s best universities by library acquisitions
Canada’s best universities by scholarships and bursaries
Canada’s best universities by students services