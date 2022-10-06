Canada's Best Universities by Reputation: Rankings 2023

The results of Maclean's reputation survey, which assesses the universities on quality and innovation

Maclean’s surveyed university faculty and senior administrators, as well as a variety of business people across the country, asking for their views on quality and innovation at Canadian universities. Theses chart display the results of the survey, combining all the universities from the Primarily Undergraduate, Comprehensive and Medical Doctoral categories into one group.

Best Overall



Rank University 1 Toronto 2 Waterloo 3 UBC 4 McGill 5 McMaster 6 Queen's 7 Alberta 8 Montréal 9 Simon Fraser 10 Victoria 11 Calgary 12 Guelph 13 Western 14 Ottawa 15 Dalhousie 16 Laval 17 York 18 Concordia 19 Toronto Metropolitan 20 Sherbrooke 21 Carleton 22 Saskatchewan 23 Wilfrid Laurier 24 Memorial 25 Manitoba 26 UQAM 27 Brock 28 Mount Allison 29 New Brunswick 30 Trent 31 Ontario Tech 32 UNBC 33 Acadia 34 St. Francis Xavier 35 Winnipeg 36 Saint Mary's 37 UPEI 38 Lethbridge 39 Regina 40 Moncton 41 Windsor 42 Bishop's 43 Lakehead 44 Brandon 45 Mount Saint Vincent 46 Cape Breton 47 St. Thomas 48 Nipissing 49 Laurentian

Highest Quality



Rank University 1 McGill 2 Toronto 3 Waterloo 4 UBC 5 McMaster 6 Queen's 7 Alberta 8 Montréal 9 Western 10 Simon Fraser 11 Victoria 12 Dalhousie 13 Calgary 14 Ottawa 15 Guelph 16 Laval 17 York 18 Concordia 19 Carleton 20 Saskatchewan 21 Sherbrooke 22 Wilfrid Laurier 23 Memorial 24 Toronto Metropolitan 25 Manitoba 26 UQAM 27 Mount Allison 28 Brock 29 Acadia 30 New Brunswick 31 St. Francis Xavier 32 Trent 33 Winnipeg 34 Saint Mary's 35 Lethbridge 36 UNBC 37 UPEI 38 Moncton 39 Regina 40 Ontario Tech 41 Windsor 42 Bishop's 43 Lakehead 44 Brandon 45 Mount Saint Vincent 46 St. Thomas 47 Cape Breton 48 Nipissing 49 Laurentian

Most Innovative



Rank University 1 Waterloo 2 Toronto 3 UBC 4 McMaster 5 McGill 6 Queen's 7 Montréal 8 Guelph 9 Alberta 10 Victoria 11 Simon Fraser 12 Calgary 13 Western 14 Concordia 15 Toronto Metropolitan 16 Ottawa 17 Dalhousie 18 Laval 19 Sherbrooke 20 York 21 Carleton 22 Saskatchewan 23 Wilfrid Laurier 24 Memorial 25 Manitoba 26 Ontario Tech 27 UQAM 28 Brock 29 New Brunswick 30 Trent 31 UNBC 32 Mount Allison 33 Winnipeg 34 UPEI 35 Regina 36 Windsor 37 Moncton 38 Lethbridge 39 Acadia 40 Saint Mary's 41 St. Francis Xavier 42 Lakehead 43 Bishop's 44 Cape Breton 45 Nipissing 46 Mount Saint Vincent 47 Brandon 48 St. Thomas 49 Laurentian

Leaders of Tomorrow



Rank University 1 Toronto 2 UBC 3 McGill 4 Waterloo 5 McMaster 6 Montréal 7 Alberta 8 Queen's 9 Calgary 10 Simon Fraser 11 Victoria 12 Toronto Metropolitan 13 Guelph 14 York 15 Western 16 Sherbrooke 17 Ottawa 18 Laval 19 Carleton 20 Concordia 21 Dalhousie 22 Saskatchewan 23 UQAM 24 Manitoba 25 Wilfrid Laurier 26 Memorial 27 Ontario Tech 28 UNBC 29 Brock 30 Trent 31 Bishop's 32 Saint Mary's 33 Mount Allison 34 Lakehead 35 New Brunswick 36 Moncton 37 Windsor 38 Acadia 39 Laurentian 40 St. Francis Xavier 41 Lethbridge 42 Winnipeg 43 Regina 44 UPEI 45 St. Thomas 46 Cape Breton 47 Nipissing 48 Brandon 49 Mount Saint Vincent

