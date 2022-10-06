Education

Canada's Best Universities by Scholarships and Bursaries: Rankings 2023

This measure looks at the universities' commitment to funding scholarships and bursaries

By Maclean's

(Photo courtesy of Dean Casavechia, Dalhousie University)

These figures show the percentage of a university’s total operating expenditures that are devoted to funding scholarships and bursaries.

Medical Doctoral

Rank UniversityUniversity Per centPer cent
1 McGill 17
2 Ottawa 13.5
3 Dalhousie 13.4
4 Queen's 13.2
5 Calgary 12.5
6 Manitoba 12.1
*7 Alberta 11.8
*7 Western 11.8
9 Toronto 11.7
10 Laval 10.8
11 Montréal 10.3
12 UBC 8.9
13 Saskatchewan 8.7
14 Sherbrooke 7.6
15 McMaster 6.9

Comprehensive

Rank UniversityUniversity Per centPer cent
1 Waterloo 15.6
2 York 12.8
3 Victoria 11.2
4 Carleton 10.9
5 Guelph 10.7
6 Brock 9.7
7 Wilfrid Laurier 8.9
*8 Concordia 8.6
*8 Simon Fraser 8.6
*10 Memorial 8.1
*10 Toronto Metropolitan 8.1
12 Regina 8
13 New Brunswick 7
14 UQAM 6.7
15 Windsor 6.3

Primarily Undergraduate

Rank UniversityUniversity Per centPer cent
1 Mount Allison 11.1
2 Saint Mary's 10.5
3 Trent 9.1
4 UPEI 8.3
5 Bishop's 8.2
6 Lakehead 7.7
*7 Acadia 7.6
*7 St. Thomas 7.6
9 St. Francis Xavier 7
10 Mount Saint Vincent 6.9
11 Moncton 6.7
*12 Nipissing 6.5
*12 Winnipeg 6.5
14 Ontario Tech 6.3
15 Brandon 6.1
*16 Laurentian 5.4
*16 Lethbridge 5.4
18 Cape Breton 5.2
19 UNBC 4.6

* Indicates a tie

Looking for more?

