Canada's Best Universities by Scholarships and Bursaries: Rankings 2023

These figures show the percentage of a university’s total operating expenditures that are devoted to funding scholarships and bursaries.
Medical Doctoral
|Rank
|University
|Per cent
|1
|McGill
|17
|2
|Ottawa
|13.5
|3
|Dalhousie
|13.4
|4
|Queen's
|13.2
|5
|Calgary
|12.5
|6
|Manitoba
|12.1
|*7
|Alberta
|11.8
|*7
|Western
|11.8
|9
|Toronto
|11.7
|10
|Laval
|10.8
|11
|Montréal
|10.3
|12
|UBC
|8.9
|13
|Saskatchewan
|8.7
|14
|Sherbrooke
|7.6
|15
|McMaster
|6.9
Comprehensive
|Rank
|University
|Per cent
|1
|Waterloo
|15.6
|2
|York
|12.8
|3
|Victoria
|11.2
|4
|Carleton
|10.9
|5
|Guelph
|10.7
|6
|Brock
|9.7
|7
|Wilfrid Laurier
|8.9
|*8
|Concordia
|8.6
|*8
|Simon Fraser
|8.6
|*10
|Memorial
|8.1
|*10
|Toronto Metropolitan
|8.1
|12
|Regina
|8
|13
|New Brunswick
|7
|14
|UQAM
|6.7
|15
|Windsor
|6.3
Primarily Undergraduate
|Rank
|University
|Per cent
|1
|Mount Allison
|11.1
|2
|Saint Mary's
|10.5
|3
|Trent
|9.1
|4
|UPEI
|8.3
|5
|Bishop's
|8.2
|6
|Lakehead
|7.7
|*7
|Acadia
|7.6
|*7
|St. Thomas
|7.6
|9
|St. Francis Xavier
|7
|10
|Mount Saint Vincent
|6.9
|11
|Moncton
|6.7
|*12
|Nipissing
|6.5
|*12
|Winnipeg
|6.5
|14
|Ontario Tech
|6.3
|15
|Brandon
|6.1
|*16
|Laurentian
|5.4
|*16
|Lethbridge
|5.4
|18
|Cape Breton
|5.2
|19
|UNBC
|4.6
* Indicates a tie
