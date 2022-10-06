Canada's Best Universities by Social Sciences and Humanities Grants: Rankings 2023

These figures show the average size and number of peer-adjudicated research grants from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council secured by faculty at each school. The dollar amount of grants is listed per full-time faculty member; the number of grants is per 100 full-time faculty members
Medical Doctoral
|University
|Rank
|Avg. Amount ($)
|Avg. Number
|McGill
|1
|18,478
|41.67
|UBC
|2
|17,172
|34.67
|Montréal
|3
|17,201
|34.05
|Toronto
|4
|14,143
|36.54
|Alberta
|5
|17,449
|29.51
|Dalhousie
|6
|17,015
|28.18
|McMaster
|7
|15,270
|30.81
|Laval
|8
|13,962
|29.99
|Ottawa
|9
|12,859
|29.64
|Queen's
|10
|9,833
|28.79
|Calgary
|11
|9,575
|27.57
|Western
|12
|9,664
|22.75
|Sherbrooke
|13
|7,381
|21.77
|Manitoba
|14
|8,144
|16.55
|Saskatchewan
|15
|8,265
|14.9
Comprehensive
|University
|Rank
|Avg. Amount ($)
|Avg. Number
|Carleton
|1
|14,253
|29.38
|Waterloo
|2
|12,720
|25.97
|Simon Fraser
|3
|12,578
|25.31
|Concordia
|4
|11,148
|24.39
|York
|5
|12,010
|22.28
|Guelph
|6
|11,159
|23.06
|Toronto Metropolitan
|7
|11,936
|21.12
|UQAM
|8
|9,958
|23.73
|Victoria
|9
|11,173
|21.25
|Wilfrid Laurier
|10
|6,827
|21.17
|New Brunswick
|11
|5,303
|17.28
|Regina
|12
|6,278
|13.07
|Brock
|13
|4,848
|14.22
|Memorial
|14
|4,332
|14.29
|Windsor
|15
|4,974
|11.64
Primarily Undergraduate
|University
|Rank
|Avg. Amount ($)
|Avg. Number
|Ontario Tech
|1
|10,033
|27.78
|Lakehead
|*2
|6,327
|18.23
|Winnipeg
|*2
|7,277
|15.98
|UNBC
|4
|6,532
|12.5
|Saint Mary's
|5
|4,475
|16.67
|St. Francis Xavier
|6
|4,148
|15.03
|Cape Breton
|7
|4,255
|13.33
|Bishop's
|8
|3,464
|13.98
|Trent
|9
|3,199
|10.95
|Laurentian
|10
|3,209
|10
|Mount Saint Vincent
|11
|3,267
|9.8
|Brandon
|*12
|2,354
|9.01
|Mount Allison
|*12
|2,289
|9.09
|St. Thomas
|14
|1,918
|9.09
|Lethbridge
|15
|2,276
|7.72
|Nipissing
|16
|1,806
|6.8
|UPEI
|17
|1,308
|4.9
|Moncton
|18
|1,182
|4.83
|Acadia
|19
|724
|4.17
* Indicates a tie
