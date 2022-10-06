Canada's Best Universities by Social Sciences and Humanities Grants: Rankings 2023

These figures show the average size and number of peer-adjudicated research grants from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council secured by faculty at each school. The dollar amount of grants is listed per full-time faculty member; the number of grants is per 100 full-time faculty members

Medical Doctoral



University Rank Avg. Amount ($) Avg. Number McGill 1 18,478 41.67 UBC 2 17,172 34.67 Montréal 3 17,201 34.05 Toronto 4 14,143 36.54 Alberta 5 17,449 29.51 Dalhousie 6 17,015 28.18 McMaster 7 15,270 30.81 Laval 8 13,962 29.99 Ottawa 9 12,859 29.64 Queen's 10 9,833 28.79 Calgary 11 9,575 27.57 Western 12 9,664 22.75 Sherbrooke 13 7,381 21.77 Manitoba 14 8,144 16.55 Saskatchewan 15 8,265 14.9

Comprehensive



University Rank Avg. Amount ($) Avg. Number Carleton 1 14,253 29.38 Waterloo 2 12,720 25.97 Simon Fraser 3 12,578 25.31 Concordia 4 11,148 24.39 York 5 12,010 22.28 Guelph 6 11,159 23.06 Toronto Metropolitan 7 11,936 21.12 UQAM 8 9,958 23.73 Victoria 9 11,173 21.25 Wilfrid Laurier 10 6,827 21.17 New Brunswick 11 5,303 17.28 Regina 12 6,278 13.07 Brock 13 4,848 14.22 Memorial 14 4,332 14.29 Windsor 15 4,974 11.64

Primarily Undergraduate



University Rank Avg. Amount ($) Avg. Number Ontario Tech 1 10,033 27.78 Lakehead *2 6,327 18.23 Winnipeg *2 7,277 15.98 UNBC 4 6,532 12.5 Saint Mary's 5 4,475 16.67 St. Francis Xavier 6 4,148 15.03 Cape Breton 7 4,255 13.33 Bishop's 8 3,464 13.98 Trent 9 3,199 10.95 Laurentian 10 3,209 10 Mount Saint Vincent 11 3,267 9.8 Brandon *12 2,354 9.01 Mount Allison *12 2,289 9.09 St. Thomas 14 1,918 9.09 Lethbridge 15 2,276 7.72 Nipissing 16 1,806 6.8 UPEI 17 1,308 4.9 Moncton 18 1,182 4.83 Acadia 19 724 4.17

* Indicates a tie

More numbers behind the rankings:

Canada’s best universities by student awards

Canada’s best universities by student/faculty ratio

Canada’s best universities by faculty awards

Canada’s best universities by medical/science grants

Canada’s best universities by total research dollars

Canada’s best universities by operating budget

Canada’s best universities by library expenses

Canada’s best universities by library acquisitions

Canada’s best universities by scholarships and bursaries

Canada’s best universities by students services

Canada’s best universities by reputation