Canada's Best Universities by Student Awards: Rankings 2023

These figures show the five-year tally (2017-21) of the number of students, per 1,000, who have won national academic awards.
Medical Doctoral
|Rank
|University
|No. of Awards
|1
|McGill
|6.4
|*2
|UBC
|4.9
|*2
|Toronto
|4.9
|4
|Dalhousie
|3.5
|5
|Ottawa
|3.4
|6
|Queen's
|3.1
|*7
|Alberta
|2.8
|*7
|Western
|2.8
|*9
|Calgary
|2.6
|*9
|McMaster
|2.6
|11
|Montréal
|2.4
|12
|Laval
|2.3
|13
|Sherbrooke
|1.8
|14
|Manitoba
|1.7
|15
|Saskatchewan
|1.5
Comprehensive
|Rank
|University
|No. of Awards
|1
|Simon Fraser
|4.1
|2
|Victoria
|3.3
|3
|Waterloo
|3
|4
|Carleton
|2.5
|5
|UQAM
|2.3
|6
|New Brunswick
|2.1
|*7
|Concordia
|2
|*7
|Memorial
|2
|9
|York
|1.9
|10
|Guelph
|1.8
|*11
|Wilfrid Laurier
|1.1
|*11
|Windsor
|1.1
|13
|Brock
|0.9
|14
|Toronto Metropolitan
|0.7
|15
|Regina
|0.5
Primarily Undergraduate
|Rank
|University
|No. of Awards
|1
|Saint Mary's
|1.3
|2
|Mount Allison
|1.1
|3
|UNBC
|1
|*4
|UPEI
|0.9
|*4
|St. Francis Xavier
|0.9
|*6
|Acadia
|0.7
|*6
|Bishop's
|0.7
|*6
|Lethbridge
|0.7
|*6
|Moncton
|0.7
|*6
|Trent
|0.7
|11
|Lakehead
|0.6
|12
|Laurentian
|0.5
|13
|Ontario Tech
|0.4
|14
|Mount Saint Vincent
|0.3
|15
|Nipissing
|0.2
|*16
|Brandon
|0.1
|*16
|St. Thomas
|0.1
|*16
|Winnipeg
|0.1
|19
|Cape Breton
|none
* Indicates a tie
More numbers behind the rankings:
Canada’s best universities by student/faculty ratio
Canada’s best universities by faculty awards
Canada’s best universities by social sciences and humanities grants
Canada’s best universities by medical/science grants
Canada’s best universities by total research dollars
Canada’s best universities by operating budget
Canada’s best universities by library expenses
Canada’s best universities by library acquisitions
Canada’s best universities by scholarships and bursaries
Canada’s best universities by students services
Canada’s best universities by reputation