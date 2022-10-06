Education

Canada's Best Universities by Student Awards: Rankings 2023

Maclean's tracks student success at winning national awards

By Maclean's

These figures show the five-year tally (2017-21) of the number of students, per 1,000, who have won national academic awards.

Medical Doctoral

Rank UniversityUniversity No. of AwardsNo. of Awards
1 McGill 6.4
*2 UBC 4.9
*2 Toronto 4.9
4 Dalhousie 3.5
5 Ottawa 3.4
6 Queen's 3.1
*7 Alberta 2.8
*7 Western 2.8
*9 Calgary 2.6
*9 McMaster 2.6
11 Montréal 2.4
12 Laval 2.3
13 Sherbrooke 1.8
14 Manitoba 1.7
15 Saskatchewan 1.5

Comprehensive

Rank UniversityUniversity No. of AwardsNo. of Awards
1 Simon Fraser 4.1
2 Victoria 3.3
3 Waterloo 3
4 Carleton 2.5
5 UQAM 2.3
6 New Brunswick 2.1
*7 Concordia 2
*7 Memorial 2
9 York 1.9
10 Guelph 1.8
*11 Wilfrid Laurier 1.1
*11 Windsor 1.1
13 Brock 0.9
14 Toronto Metropolitan 0.7
15 Regina 0.5

Primarily Undergraduate

Rank UniversityUniversity No. of AwardsNo. of Awards
1 Saint Mary's 1.3
2 Mount Allison 1.1
3 UNBC 1
*4 UPEI 0.9
*4 St. Francis Xavier 0.9
*6 Acadia 0.7
*6 Bishop's 0.7
*6 Lethbridge 0.7
*6 Moncton 0.7
*6 Trent 0.7
11 Lakehead 0.6
12 Laurentian 0.5
13 Ontario Tech 0.4
14 Mount Saint Vincent 0.3
15 Nipissing 0.2
*16 Brandon 0.1
*16 St. Thomas 0.1
*16 Winnipeg 0.1
19 Cape Breton none

* Indicates a tie

