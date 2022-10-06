Canada's Best Universities by Student-Faculty Ratio: Rankings 2023

The ratio shows the number of full-time-equivalent students per full-time faculty member. It includes all students, both graduate and undergraduate.
Medical Doctoral
|Rank
|University
|Ratio
|1
|Sherbrooke
|15.4
|2
|McGill
|17.4
|*3
|UBC
|17.7
|*3
|Dalhousie
|17.7
|5
|Calgary
|18.8
|6
|Saskatchewan
|19.8
|7
|Manitoba
|22.6
|8
|Laval
|23.3
|9
|Alberta
|24.8
|10
|Montréal
|26.3
|11
|Western
|26.4
|12
|Ottawa
|29.8
|13
|Toronto
|30.6
|14
|Queen's
|31.5
|15
|McMaster
|36.2
Comprehensive
|Rank
|University
|Ratio
|1
|New Brunswick
|15.3
|2
|Memorial
|16.4
|3
|Simon Fraser
|19.1
|4
|Victoria
|21.5
|5
|UQAM
|23.6
|6
|Regina
|25.1
|7
|Waterloo
|26.1
|8
|Carleton
|27.8
|*9
|Concordia
|28.6
|*9
|Windsor
|28.6
|11
|Brock
|30.8
|12
|Toronto Metropolitan
|30.9
|13
|York
|31.7
|14
|Wilfrid Laurier
|32.6
|15
|Guelph
|33.5
Primarily Undergraduate
|Rank
|University
|Ratio
|*1
|Moncton
|13.5
|*1
|UNBC
|13.5
|3
|Mount Allison
|15.7
|4
|UPEI
|17
|5
|Brandon
|17.2
|6
|Acadia
|17.7
|7
|St. Thomas
|18.2
|8
|St. Francis Xavier
|18.4
|9
|Lethbridge
|18.5
|10
|Laurentian
|19.8
|11
|Mount Saint Vincent
|20.2
|12
|Bishop's
|20.4
|13
|Saint Mary's
|22.7
|14
|Lakehead
|22.8
|15
|Nipissing
|23.4
|16
|Cape Breton
|25.1
|17
|Winnipeg
|28
|18
|Ontario Tech
|30.7
|19
|Trent
|34.8
* Indicates a tie
