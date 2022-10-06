Education

Canada's Best Universities by Student-Faculty Ratio: Rankings 2023

This measure reflects students' access to professors

By Maclean's

The ratio shows the number of full-time-equivalent students per full-time faculty member. It includes all students, both graduate and undergraduate.

Medical Doctoral

Rank UniversityUniversity RatioRatio
1 Sherbrooke 15.4
2 McGill 17.4
*3 UBC 17.7
*3 Dalhousie 17.7
5 Calgary 18.8
6 Saskatchewan 19.8
7 Manitoba 22.6
8 Laval 23.3
9 Alberta 24.8
10 Montréal 26.3
11 Western 26.4
12 Ottawa 29.8
13 Toronto 30.6
14 Queen's 31.5
15 McMaster 36.2

Comprehensive

Rank UniversityUniversity RatioRatio
1 New Brunswick 15.3
2 Memorial 16.4
3 Simon Fraser 19.1
4 Victoria 21.5
5 UQAM 23.6
6 Regina 25.1
7 Waterloo 26.1
8 Carleton 27.8
*9 Concordia 28.6
*9 Windsor 28.6
11 Brock 30.8
12 Toronto Metropolitan 30.9
13 York 31.7
14 Wilfrid Laurier 32.6
15 Guelph 33.5

Primarily Undergraduate

Rank UniversityUniversity RatioRatio
*1 Moncton 13.5
*1 UNBC 13.5
3 Mount Allison 15.7
4 UPEI 17
5 Brandon 17.2
6 Acadia 17.7
7 St. Thomas 18.2
8 St. Francis Xavier 18.4
9 Lethbridge 18.5
10 Laurentian 19.8
11 Mount Saint Vincent 20.2
12 Bishop's 20.4
13 Saint Mary's 22.7
14 Lakehead 22.8
15 Nipissing 23.4
16 Cape Breton 25.1
17 Winnipeg 28
18 Ontario Tech 30.7
19 Trent 34.8

* Indicates a tie

