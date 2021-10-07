Canada's best universities by student satisfaction: Rankings 2022

The student voice plays a crucial role in assessing campus life. More than 19,000 university students responded to Maclean’s online survey, giving their opinions on professors and staff, residence life, and opportunities for extracurricular activities and experiential education, such as co-op programs. Students also weighed in on such topical issues as mental health services and whether they think their university is doing enough to prevent sexual assault on campus. In recognition of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action, which include several related to educational issues, Maclean’s included a question asking students to rate how well their university is making Indigenous histories, cultures and languages visible on campus.

Medical Doctoral Universities

▼ Name Course Instructors Student Life Staff Admin Staff Academic Advisors Mental Health Services Extra­curriculars Experiential Learning Residence Living Promoting Indigenous Visibility Sexual Assault Prevention 1 Sherbrooke 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 5 15 1 2 Laval 4 3 2 4 6 6 2 15 11 2 3 Western 8 2 3 6 3 4 *10 1 6 5 4 Queen's 7 5 5 3 12 1 3 2 8 10 5 Montréal 3 4 4 2 5 7 7 13 14 4 6 McGill 2 8 11 8 13 3 *10 4 12 15 7 McMaster 5 6 9 10 8 5 6 3 9 12 8 Manitoba 13 7 6 9 2 8 5 6 3 3 9 Saskatchewan 12 9 7 5 4 12 12 9 1 7 10 Dalhousie 9 10 8 7 7 10 8 7 5 11 11 UBC 10 11 10 *11 10 9 9 10 2 9 12 Alberta 14 13 13 *11 11 13 13 12 4 8 13 Toronto 6 14 12 13 15 11 15 14 13 14 14 Calgary 15 12 14 14 9 14 14 11 7 6 15 Ottawa 11 15 15 15 14 15 4 8 10 13 * Indicates a tie

Comprehensive Universities

▼ Name Course Instructors Student Life Staff Admin Staff Academic Advisors Mental Health Services Extra­curriculars Experiential Learning Residence Living Promoting Indigenous Visibility Sexual Assault Prevention 1 UQAM 1 2 3 1 2 5 4 9 13 1 2 Victoria 3 4 1 3 5 3 2 6 1 2 3 Brock 8 3 2 2 1 2 5 3 4 4 4 Wilfrid Laurier 6 1 7 6 3 1 6 2 7 6 5 Waterloo 2 *9 *5 5 15 7 1 4 15 14 6 Carleton 4 6 8 7 10 6 10 7 5 9 7 Guelph 5 5 4 4 14 4 11 1 11 13 8 New Brunswick 7 12 *5 9 9 12 7 15 10 15 9 Ryerson 9 7 11 8 11 11 9 8 14 7 10 Concordia 12 8 13 15 8 8 12 10 6 5 11 Simon Fraser 14 14 9 12 12 13 3 11 2 10 12 Windsor 13 11 15 14 4 10 8 12 12 3 13 York 10 13 14 13 7 9 15 *13 9 8 14 Memorial 15 *9 10 10 6 14 13 *13 8 11 15 Regina 11 15 12 11 13 15 14 5 3 12 * Indicates a tie

Primarily Undergraduate Universities