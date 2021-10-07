Canada's best universities by student satisfaction: Rankings 2022

The student voice plays a crucial role in assessing campus life. More than 19,000 university students responded to Maclean’s online survey, giving their opinions on professors and staff, residence life, and opportunities for extracurricular activities and experiential education, such as co-op programs. Students also weighed in on such topical issues as mental health services and whether they think their university is doing enough to prevent sexual assault on campus. In recognition of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action, which include several related to educational issues, Maclean’s included a question asking students to rate how well their university is making Indigenous histories, cultures and languages visible on campus.
Medical Doctoral Universities
|Name
|Course Instructors
|Student Life Staff
|Admin Staff
|Academic Advisors
|Mental Health Services
|Extracurriculars
|Experiential Learning
|Residence Living
|Promoting Indigenous Visibility
|Sexual Assault Prevention
1
Sherbrooke
1
1
1
1
1
2
1
5
15
1
2
Laval
4
3
2
4
6
6
2
15
11
2
3
Western
8
2
3
6
3
4
*10
1
6
5
4
Queen's
7
5
5
3
12
1
3
2
8
10
5
Montréal
3
4
4
2
5
7
7
13
14
4
6
McGill
2
8
11
8
13
3
*10
4
12
15
7
McMaster
5
6
9
10
8
5
6
3
9
12
8
Manitoba
13
7
6
9
2
8
5
6
3
3
9
Saskatchewan
12
9
7
5
4
12
12
9
1
7
10
Dalhousie
9
10
8
7
7
10
8
7
5
11
11
UBC
10
11
10
*11
10
9
9
10
2
9
12
Alberta
14
13
13
*11
11
13
13
12
4
8
13
Toronto
6
14
12
13
15
11
15
14
13
14
14
Calgary
15
12
14
14
9
14
14
11
7
6
15
Ottawa
11
15
15
15
14
15
4
8
10
13
Comprehensive Universities
|Name
|Course Instructors
|Student Life Staff
|Admin Staff
|Academic Advisors
|Mental Health Services
|Extracurriculars
|Experiential Learning
|Residence Living
|Promoting Indigenous Visibility
|Sexual Assault Prevention
1
UQAM
1
2
3
1
2
5
4
9
13
1
2
Victoria
3
4
1
3
5
3
2
6
1
2
3
Brock
8
3
2
2
1
2
5
3
4
4
4
Wilfrid Laurier
6
1
7
6
3
1
6
2
7
6
5
Waterloo
2
*9
*5
5
15
7
1
4
15
14
6
Carleton
4
6
8
7
10
6
10
7
5
9
7
Guelph
5
5
4
4
14
4
11
1
11
13
8
New Brunswick
7
12
*5
9
9
12
7
15
10
15
9
Ryerson
9
7
11
8
11
11
9
8
14
7
10
Concordia
12
8
13
15
8
8
12
10
6
5
11
Simon Fraser
14
14
9
12
12
13
3
11
2
10
12
Windsor
13
11
15
14
4
10
8
12
12
3
13
York
10
13
14
13
7
9
15
*13
9
8
14
Memorial
15
*9
10
10
6
14
13
*13
8
11
15
Regina
11
15
12
11
13
15
14
5
3
12
Primarily Undergraduate Universities
|Name
|Course Instructors
|Student Life Staff
|Admin Staff
|Academic Advisors
|Mental Health Services
|Extracurriculars
|Experiential Learning
|Residence Living
|Promoting Indigenous Visibility
|Sexual Assault Prevention
1
St. Francis Xavier
1
4
3
3
15
1
3
2
12
18
2
Trent
*4
3
2
1
6
4
10
3
1
4
3
Moncton
7
1
1
2
1
9
1
8
14
8
4
UNBC
8
5
6
14
2
7
6
11
5
5
5
Nipissing
17
2
4
9
3
8
13
1
2
2
6
Acadia
18
8
*7
6
5
5
7
5
3
1
7
St. Thomas
3
18
11
18
14
3
5
*15
9
16
8
Ontario Tech
9
7
12
5
4
12
9
7
11
7
9
Lethbridge
11
11
10
12
7
10
2
9
8
10
10
Winnipeg
*4
15
*7
10
8
14
11
13
4
11
11
Mount Allison
2
14
5
11
18
2
4
4
13
19
12
Cape Breton
10
12
15
8
9
16
12
12
7
3
13
Bishop's
15
9
16
17
16
6
17
6
15
6
14
Saint Mary's
12
10
13
7
10
11
8
17
16
14
15
Brandon
16
13
*7
13
12
15
16
18
10
9
16
UPEI
13
6
18
16
11
13
14
*15
18
12
17
Mount Saint Vincent
6
17
14
4
13
18
18
10
17
15
18
Lakehead
19
16
17
15
17
17
15
19
6
13
19
Laurentian
14
19
19
19
19
19
19
14
19
17