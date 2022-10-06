Canada's Best Universities by Total Research Dollars: Rankings 2023

Education

These figures show total income from sponsored research divided by the number of full-time faculty members. Research dollars include grants and contracts, as well as funding from federal, provincial and international governments and NGOs.

 

Medical Doctoral

Rank UniversityUniversity Amount ($)Amount ($)
1 Toronto 615,139
2 McMaster 405,421
3 McGill 372,582
4 Laval 357,692
5 Alberta 350,495
6 Montréal 344,109
7 Calgary 330,373
8 Ottawa 327,042
9 UBC 303,608
10 Saskatchewan 295,480
11 Queen's 264,962
12 Western 196,746
13 Dalhousie 193,066
14 Manitoba 192,292
15 Sherbrooke 172,346

Comprehensive

Rank UniversityUniversity Amount ($)Amount ($)
1 Guelph 218,361
2 Simon Fraser 196,576
3 Memorial 189,322
4 Waterloo 180,579
5 Victoria 169,000
6 New Brunswick 124,532
7 Carleton 116,824
8 Toronto Metropolitan 111,500
9 UQAM 79,470
10 Concordia 76,086
11 York 75,172
12 Regina 74,604
13 Windsor 71,424
14 Wilfrid Laurier 40,102
15 Brock 29,679

Primarily Undergraduate

Rank UniversityUniversity Amount ($)Amount ($)
1 Laurentian 105,627
2 Ontario Tech 88,097
3 UNBC 85,610
4 Lakehead 71,304
5 Winnipeg 56,480
6 UPEI 54,325
7 Lethbridge 53,640
8 Trent 50,689
9 Saint Mary's 48,968
10 Acadia 41,753
11 St. Francis Xavier 35,693
12 Moncton 35,330
13 Mount Allison 33,030
14 Mount Saint Vincent 30,496
15 Cape Breton 29,558
16 Brandon 18,988
17 Bishop's 18,867
18 St. Thomas 13,919
19 Nipissing 13,763

