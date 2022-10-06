Canada's Best Universities by Total Research Dollars: Rankings 2023

These figures show total income from sponsored research divided by the number of full-time faculty members. Research dollars include grants and contracts, as well as funding from federal, provincial and international governments and NGOs.
Medical Doctoral
|Rank
|University
|Amount ($)
|1
|Toronto
|615,139
|2
|McMaster
|405,421
|3
|McGill
|372,582
|4
|Laval
|357,692
|5
|Alberta
|350,495
|6
|Montréal
|344,109
|7
|Calgary
|330,373
|8
|Ottawa
|327,042
|9
|UBC
|303,608
|10
|Saskatchewan
|295,480
|11
|Queen's
|264,962
|12
|Western
|196,746
|13
|Dalhousie
|193,066
|14
|Manitoba
|192,292
|15
|Sherbrooke
|172,346
Comprehensive
|Rank
|University
|Amount ($)
|1
|Guelph
|218,361
|2
|Simon Fraser
|196,576
|3
|Memorial
|189,322
|4
|Waterloo
|180,579
|5
|Victoria
|169,000
|6
|New Brunswick
|124,532
|7
|Carleton
|116,824
|8
|Toronto Metropolitan
|111,500
|9
|UQAM
|79,470
|10
|Concordia
|76,086
|11
|York
|75,172
|12
|Regina
|74,604
|13
|Windsor
|71,424
|14
|Wilfrid Laurier
|40,102
|15
|Brock
|29,679
Primarily Undergraduate
|Rank
|University
|Amount ($)
|1
|Laurentian
|105,627
|2
|Ontario Tech
|88,097
|3
|UNBC
|85,610
|4
|Lakehead
|71,304
|5
|Winnipeg
|56,480
|6
|UPEI
|54,325
|7
|Lethbridge
|53,640
|8
|Trent
|50,689
|9
|Saint Mary's
|48,968
|10
|Acadia
|41,753
|11
|St. Francis Xavier
|35,693
|12
|Moncton
|35,330
|13
|Mount Allison
|33,030
|14
|Mount Saint Vincent
|30,496
|15
|Cape Breton
|29,558
|16
|Brandon
|18,988
|17
|Bishop's
|18,867
|18
|St. Thomas
|13,919
|19
|Nipissing
|13,763
