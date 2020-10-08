Canada’s best university business programs: 2021 rankings

|Rank
|School
|Program Reputation
|Research Reputation
|*1
|UBC
|*1
|*1
|*1
|Toronto
|*1
|*1
|3
|McGill
|5
|3
|*4
|Alberta
|6
|4
|*4
|Queen's
|3
|6
|*4
|Western
|4
|5
|7
|McMaster
|7
|9
|8
|York
|8
|8
|9
|Waterloo
|9
|7
|10
|Calgary
|10
|12
|11
|Montréal
|*11
|*10
|12
|Concordia
|16
|*10
|13
|Simon Fraser
|15
|13
|*14
|Dalhousie
|*17
|15
|*14
|Saint Mary's
|*17
|14
|16
|Ryerson
|*11
|23
|17
|Victoria
|13
|*21
|18
|Wilfrid Laurier
|14
|*21
|19
|Guelph
|*21
|16
|20
|Laval
|24
|17
*Indicates a tie
2021 program rankings
- Biology
- Business
- Computer science
- Education
- Engineering
- Environmental science
- Mathematics
- Nursing
- Psychology
FILED UNDER: 2021 University Rankings Editor's Picks