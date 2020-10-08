Education

Canada’s best university business programs: 2021 rankings

The 20 top-ranking Canadian schools for business programs

Professor Ana Marie Peredo, teaches students about sustainable entrepreneurship and international business at the Peter B. Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria. (Photograph by Chad Hipolito)

Rank School Program Reputation Research Reputation
*1 UBC *1 *1
*1 Toronto *1 *1
3 McGill 5 3
*4 Alberta 6 4
*4 Queen's 3 6
*4 Western 4 5
7 McMaster 7 9
8 York 8 8
9 Waterloo 9 7
10 Calgary 10 12
11 Montréal *11 *10
12 Concordia 16 *10
13 Simon Fraser 15 13
*14 Dalhousie *17 15
*14 Saint Mary's *17 14
16 Ryerson *11 23
17 Victoria 13 *21
18 Wilfrid Laurier 14 *21
19 Guelph *21 16
20 Laval 24 17

*Indicates a tie

