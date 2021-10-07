Education

Canada's best university business programs: 2022 rankings

The 20 top-ranking schools for business programs in Canada

By

(Courtesy of Université de Montréal)

(Courtesy of Université de Montréal)


Rank Universities Program Reputation Research Reputation
*1 UBC *1 *1
*1 Toronto *1 *1
3 McGill 5 4
4 Queen's 3 5
5 Western 4 6
6 Alberta 6 3
7 York 7 7
8 Montréal 8 *8
9 McMaster 9 10
10 Simon Fraser 10 11
11 Calgary 12 *8
12 Waterloo 11 12
13 Concordia 13 13
14 Ryerson 15 15
15 Laval 16 14
16 Saint Mary's 18 *16
17 Wilfrid Laurier 14 *24
18 Dalhousie 17 *20
19 Carleton 20 18
20 Ottawa 19 *20

*Indicates a tie

Read the methodology for our program rankings here.

2022 program rankings

FILED UNDER: