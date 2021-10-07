Canada's best university business programs: 2022 rankings

|Rank
|Universities
|Program Reputation
|Research Reputation
|*1
|UBC
|*1
|*1
|*1
|Toronto
|*1
|*1
|3
|McGill
|5
|4
|4
|Queen's
|3
|5
|5
|Western
|4
|6
|6
|Alberta
|6
|3
|7
|York
|7
|7
|8
|Montréal
|8
|*8
|9
|McMaster
|9
|10
|10
|Simon Fraser
|10
|11
|11
|Calgary
|12
|*8
|12
|Waterloo
|11
|12
|13
|Concordia
|13
|13
|14
|Ryerson
|15
|15
|15
|Laval
|16
|14
|16
|Saint Mary's
|18
|*16
|17
|Wilfrid Laurier
|14
|*24
|18
|Dalhousie
|17
|*20
|19
|Carleton
|20
|18
|20
|Ottawa
|19
|*20
*Indicates a tie
Read the methodology for our program rankings here.
2022 program rankings
