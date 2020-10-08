Education

Canada’s best university computer science programs: 2021 rankings

The 20 top-ranked universities for computer science

Rank School Program Reputation Research Reputation
*1 UBC *1 3
*1 Toronto *1 *1
*1 Waterloo *1 *1
4 McGill 4 4
5 Alberta 5 5
6 Montréal 7 6
7 Simon Fraser 6 7
8 Victoria 8 9
9 Calgary 12 8
10 McMaster *9 10
11 Queen's *9 12
12 Ottawa 14 11
13 Western 16 13
14 Manitoba 17 14
15 Dalhousie 11 *21
16 Carleton *19 15
*17 Laval 13 20
*17 Ryerson *19 *16
19 Concordia 18 19
*20 Lakehead 22 *21
*20 UQAM 24 18

*Indicates a tie

2021 program rankings

