Canada’s best university computer science programs: 2021 rankings

|Rank
|School
|Program Reputation
|Research Reputation
|*1
|UBC
|*1
|3
|*1
|Toronto
|*1
|*1
|*1
|Waterloo
|*1
|*1
|4
|McGill
|4
|4
|5
|Alberta
|5
|5
|6
|Montréal
|7
|6
|7
|Simon Fraser
|6
|7
|8
|Victoria
|8
|9
|9
|Calgary
|12
|8
|10
|McMaster
|*9
|10
|11
|Queen's
|*9
|12
|12
|Ottawa
|14
|11
|13
|Western
|16
|13
|14
|Manitoba
|17
|14
|15
|Dalhousie
|11
|*21
|16
|Carleton
|*19
|15
|*17
|Laval
|13
|20
|*17
|Ryerson
|*19
|*16
|19
|Concordia
|18
|19
|*20
|Lakehead
|22
|*21
|*20
|UQAM
|24
|18
*Indicates a tie
2021 program rankings
- Biology
- Business
- Computer science
- Education
- Engineering
- Environmental science
- Mathematics
- Nursing
- Psychology
