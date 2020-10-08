Canada’s best university engineering programs: 2021 rankings

|Rank
|School
|Program Reputation
|Research Reputation
|*1
|Toronto
|*1
|*1
|*1
|Waterloo
|*1
|*1
|3
|UBC
|3
|3
|4
|McGill
|4
|4
|5
|Alberta
|6
|5
|6
|McMaster
|5
|6
|7
|Queen's
|7
|7
|8
|Montréal
|8
|*9
|9
|Victoria
|*13
|8
|10
|Calgary
|*11
|*9
|11
|Laval
|10
|*11
|12
|Carleton
|*11
|*14
|13
|Sherbrooke
|9
|22
|*14
|Concordia
|*18
|13
|*14
|Western
|22
|*11
|16
|Dalhousie
|16
|*14
|*17
|Manitoba
|*13
|*18
|*17
|Ryerson
|*18
|*14
|19
|Ottawa
|15
|*18
|20
|Guelph
|17
|*18
*Indicates a tie
2021 program rankings
FILED UNDER: 2021 University Rankings