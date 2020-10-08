Education

Canada’s best university engineering programs: 2021 rankings

The 20 top-ranking Canadian schools for engineering programs

By

Engineering students at the University of Alberta. (Courtesy of University of Alberta)

Engineering students at the University of Alberta. (Courtesy of University of Alberta)


Rank School Program Reputation Research Reputation
*1 Toronto *1 *1
*1 Waterloo *1 *1
3 UBC 3 3
4 McGill 4 4
5 Alberta 6 5
6 McMaster 5 6
7 Queen's 7 7
8 Montréal 8 *9
9 Victoria *13 8
10 Calgary *11 *9
11 Laval 10 *11
12 Carleton *11 *14
13 Sherbrooke 9 22
*14 Concordia *18 13
*14 Western 22 *11
16 Dalhousie 16 *14
*17 Manitoba *13 *18
*17 Ryerson *18 *14
19 Ottawa 15 *18
20 Guelph 17 *18

*Indicates a tie

2021 program rankings

FILED UNDER: