Canada's best university engineering programs: 2022 rankings

|Rank
|Universities
|Program Reputation
|Research Reputation
|1
|Toronto
|*1
|1
|2
|Waterloo
|*1
|*2
|3
|McGill
|*3
|*2
|4
|UBC
|*3
|4
|5
|Alberta
|5
|5
|6
|McMaster
|6
|6
|7
|Queen's
|7
|*7
|8
|Calgary
|10
|*7
|9
|Laval
|*8
|9
|10
|Western
|*11
|10
|*11
|Montréal
|*11
|13
|*11
|Ottawa
|13
|*11
|13
|Regina
|14
|*11
|14
|Concordia
|15
|14
|15
|Sherbrooke
|*8
|16
|16
|Carleton
|*16
|*17
|*17
|Dalhousie
|18
|*17
|*17
|ÉTS
|*16
|24
|19
|Memorial
|19
|19
|20
|Guelph
|20
|23
*Indicates a tie
Read the methodology for our program rankings here.
2022 program rankings
