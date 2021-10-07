Education

Canada's best university engineering programs: 2022 rankings

The 20 top-ranking schools for engineering programs in Canada

Rank Universities Program Reputation Research Reputation
1 Toronto *1 1
2 Waterloo *1 *2
3 McGill *3 *2
4 UBC *3 4
5 Alberta 5 5
6 McMaster 6 6
7 Queen's 7 *7
8 Calgary 10 *7
9 Laval *8 9
10 Western *11 10
*11 Montréal *11 13
*11 Ottawa 13 *11
13 Regina 14 *11
14 Concordia 15 14
15 Sherbrooke *8 16
16 Carleton *16 *17
*17 Dalhousie 18 *17
*17 ÉTS *16 24
19 Memorial 19 19
20 Guelph 20 23

*Indicates a tie

