Canada’s best university environmental science programs: 2021 rankings

|Rank
|School
|Program Reputation
|Research Reputation
|1
|UBC
|1
|1
|2
|Toronto
|2
|*2
|3
|McGill
|3
|4
|4
|Alberta
|5
|*2
|5
|Waterloo
|4
|5
|6
|Guelph
|6
|6
|7
|Saskatchewan
|9
|7
|*8
|Dalhousie
|10
|9
|*8
|Queen's
|7
|11
|10
|Simon Fraser
|11
|10
|11
|Calgary
|13
|8
|12
|Trent
|8
|16
|13
|McMaster
|15
|*12
|14
|York
|12
|17
|15
|Western
|14
|15
|16
|Victoria
|21
|*12
|17
|UQAM
|17
|*18
|*18
|Carleton
|22
|14
|*18
|Manitoba
|*18
|*18
|20
|Montréal
|*18
|22
*Indicates a tie
2021 program rankings
- Biology
- Business
- Computer science
- Education
- Engineering
- Environmental science
- Mathematics
- Nursing
- Psychology
FILED UNDER: 2021 University Rankings Editor's Picks