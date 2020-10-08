Education

Canada’s best university environmental science programs: 2021 rankings

The 20 top-ranking Canadian schools for environmental science programs

TRACES is a state-of-the-art analytical facility for research at University of Toronto Scarborough (UTSC). TRACES is an acronym for Teaching and Research in Analytical Chemical and Environmental Science. The Centre is used by undergraduate students in the Departments of Chemistry and Environmental Sciences, as well as graduate researcher and principal investigators in the UTSC community. The laboratories also welcome all UTSC students by providing the necessary training and hands-on access to the technologies of the future, allowing them to develop essential skills to further their research careers or to secure jobs in the fields of chemistry, biochemistry and environmental Sciences. (Ken Jones/University of Toronto)

Rank School Program Reputation Research Reputation
1 UBC 1 1
2 Toronto 2 *2
3 McGill 3 4
4 Alberta 5 *2
5 Waterloo 4 5
6 Guelph 6 6
7 Saskatchewan 9 7
*8 Dalhousie 10 9
*8 Queen's 7 11
10 Simon Fraser 11 10
11 Calgary 13 8
12 Trent 8 16
13 McMaster 15 *12
14 York 12 17
15 Western 14 15
16 Victoria 21 *12
17 UQAM 17 *18
*18 Carleton 22 14
*18 Manitoba *18 *18
20 Montréal *18 22

*Indicates a tie

2021 program rankings

