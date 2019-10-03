 Canada’s best university mathematics programs: 2020 rankings - Macleans.ca
2020 university rankings

Canada’s best university mathematics programs: 2020 rankings

The 20 top-ranking Canadian schools for mathematics programs

by
University of Toronto campus exterior

(University of Toronto)


Rank School Rank last year Program reputation Research reputation Fractional publications Fractional citations Field weighted citation impact
*1 UBC [*1] 3 3 3 4 2
*1 Toronto [*1] *1 *1 2 1 3
3 Waterloo [3] *1 *1 1 2 *7
4 McGill [4] 4 5 5 *5 *7
5 Alberta [5] 5 4 4 7 13
6 Montréal [6] 6 6 6 *5 10
7 McMaster [7] 9 8 8 3 1
8 Victoria [8] 12 9 *14 *10 4
9 York [11] 11 10 *14 16 6
10 Carleton [10] *16 13 12 9 *7
11 Simon Fraser [9] 8 7 11 *10 23
12 Ottawa [*12] *19 *14 7 8 17
13 Queen's N/A 7 11 17 22 31
*14 Dalhousie [*19] 13 *14 21 21 12
*14 Western [16] 10 12 13 *10 28
16 Memorial [17] *22 26 18 18 11
17 Concordia [*19] *14 *17 10 13 *25
18 UQAM [*12] *14 16 23 23 14
19 Laval [14] 21 19 19 17 *15
20 Calgary [18] *16 *17 9 14 30

*Indicates a tie

