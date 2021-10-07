Canada’s Best University Programs 2022: Methodology

Choosing a university is only part of the process for students. The other part involves what to study. While students’ talents and interests will help steer them toward their preferred field, they must also find the university that has the best program for their needs. To help them find it, Maclean’s presents its seventh annual program rankings. This year, we’re evaluating five popular programs in the sciences and social sciences based on their reputations for quality and research strength.

Maclean’s contacted faculty and senior administrators at universities across Canada, seeking their views in an online survey. Academics were asked if their area of expertise was in any of the following five disciplines: business, computer science, education, engineering or nursing. If so, they were asked to list up to 10 universities that they felt offered the best programs and conducted the best research in their discipline. In the end, more than 1,200 professors, deans and chairs at 80 universities responded.

The following pages show the results for the top 20 universities in each program area, based on the survey results. The program reputation column and the research reputation column show how each university placed on those two questions among all the schools surveyed. Program reputation and research reputation contributed equally to the final results; both were weighted at 50 per cent.

2022 program rankings