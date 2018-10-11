Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cannabis at Canadian Universities: Which schools and programs report highest use? - Macleans.ca
More than 23,000 university students responded to Maclean’s online survey, giving their opinions on professors and staff, residence life and opportunities for extracurricular activities. Therefore, all marijuana use is self-reported, with 63.3 per cent of total students saying they never indulge.
University name
Overall
Daily
A few times a week
About once a month
A few times a month
Less than once a month
Less than once a year
Never
Bishop's University
56.4%
7.0%
7.0%
8.1%
11.4%
12.7%
10.1%
43.6%
St. Francis Xavier University
55.4%
3.0%
5.0%
9.9%
11.4%
15.3%
10.9%
44.6%
Acadia University
53.9%
6.4%
5.9%
7.4%
5.9%
17.6%
10.8%
46.1%
University of Victoria
52.4%
2.8%
3.8%
6.9%
9.3%
15.5%
14.1%
47.6%
Queen's University
48.5%
2.0%
3.4%
7.3%
8.3%
14.0%
13.4%
51.5%
Wilfrid Laurier University
48.4%
3.7%
5.7%
6.2%
9.1%
11.0%
12.7%
51.6%
McGill University
47.8%
1.9%
5.6%
5.9%
7.3%
15.6%
11.6%
52.2%
Dalhousie University
46.2%
3.4%
6.8%
4.0%
7.4%
11.9%
12.7%
53.8%
Lakehead University
46.1%
5.0%
5.0%
4.3%
5.0%
9.9%
17.0%
53.9%
Cape Breton University
45.2%
1.6%
6.5%
3.2%
6.5%
14.5%
12.9%
54.8%
University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC)
43.7%
3.9%
1.9%
4.9%
7.8%
8.7%
16.5%
56.3%
Mount Allison University
42.9%
7.1%
3.6%
7.1%
7.1%
7.1%
10.7%
57.1%
Concordia University (Montreal)
42.8%
1.3%
4.4%
6.1%
7.4%
10.5%
13.1%
57.2%
Saint Mary's University
42.6%
4.8%
6.7%
3.5%
7.8%
10.1%
9.7%
57.4%
Western University
42.1%
3.2%
4.1%
3.8%
7.2%
13.9%
9.9%
57.9%
Laurentian University
41.8%
3.5%
6.0%
6.0%
5.0%
10.0%
11.4%
58.2%
Mount Saint Vincent University
41.6%
7.9%
4.5%
6.7%
3.4%
9.0%
10.1%
58.4%
University of Guelph
41.0%
2.1%
4.6%
4.2%
6.7%
12.6%
10.9%
59.0%
St. Thomas University
40.9%
4.5%
4.5%
5.5%
5.5%
7.3%
13.6%
59.1%
The University of British Columbia (UBC)
40.5%
2.6%
5.3%
5.7%
7.2%
11.5%
8.4%
59.5%
Trent University
40.0%
3.0%
3.0%
4.8%
7.0%
10.4%
11.9%
60.0%
Carleton University
39.3%
2.4%
3.9%
3.9%
6.5%
12.2%
10.4%
60.7%
Memorial University of Newfoundland
39.1%
2.3%
4.3%
3.6%
5.6%
12.9%
10.3%
60.9%
University of New Brunswick
38.1%
1.3%
4.0%
3.1%
4.4%
11.9%
13.3%
61.9%
Brock University
37.9%
3.6%
3.9%
4.0%
5.5%
9.1%
11.8%
62.1%
Ryerson University
37.5%
1.4%
2.8%
3.1%
6.4%
12.7%
11.1%
62.5%
University of Lethbridge
37.5%
4.0%
4.0%
3.7%
5.1%
8.5%
12.1%
62.5%
Nipissing University
37.4%
5.8%
3.7%
1.1%
5.3%
10.5%
11.1%
62.6%
Universit̩é de Montr̩éal
35.1%
0.9%
1.3%
2.5%
4.1%
11.6%
14.7%
64.9%
University of Ottawa
35.1%
3.1%
3.2%
3.4%
4.3%
12.4%
8.7%
64.9%
University of Windsor
34.9%
1.6%
5.3%
5.3%
2.6%
6.9%
13.2%
65.1%
Brandon University
34.5%
6.0%
3.4%
3.0%
4.7%
7.8%
9.5%
65.5%
The University of Winnipeg
34.3%
3.6%
3.5%
3.4%
4.6%
8.5%
10.6%
65.7%
University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI)
33.8%
2.0%
2.0%
7.3%
3.3%
8.6%
10.6%
66.2%
Universit̩ du Qu̩bec Á Montér̩al (UQAM)
33.1%
4.7%
1.8%
2.2%
4.0%
8.6%
11.9%
66.9%
Universit̩é de Sherbrooke
32.0%
2.6%
1.0%
1.5%
3.6%
8.2%
14.9%
68.0%
University of Waterloo
31.0%
0.6%
1.0%
3.8%
4.9%
9.3%
11.3%
69.0%
York University
30.6%
3.1%
1.7%
3.3%
4.3%
7.8%
10.5%
69.4%
University of Regina
30.0%
5.2%
1.9%
3.8%
3.8%
6.6%
8.9%
70.0%
Universit̩é Laval
29.9%
1.0%
1.0%
2.0%
1.5%
11.4%
12.9%
70.1%
University of Alberta
29.6%
1.5%
1.8%
3.5%
3.7%
9.2%
10.0%
70.4%
University of Saskatchewan
29.5%
3.1%
3.1%
1.2%
4.0%
6.8%
11.4%
70.5%
McMaster University
29.2%
0.6%
2.4%
4.3%
4.7%
8.7%
8.5%
70.8%
Simon Fraser University
29.1%
0.7%
3.1%
1.7%
3.5%
7.3%
12.8%
70.9%
University of Toronto
28.4%
1.1%
2.4%
3.5%
4.1%
9.9%
7.4%
71.6%
University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT)