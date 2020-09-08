Executive MBA programs in Canada 2021: British Columbia

Offerings tailored to professionals with years of experience, with specializations in health care, finance and more

Beedie School of Business

Simon Fraser University, Vancouver

Part time: 20 months

Work experience required: 10 years, including 4 years’ management experience

Tuition: $58,500

Launched in 1968, this program is the longest-running executive MBA in Canada and has graduated over 1,500 people into leadership positions locally, nationally and internationally. Beedie’s rich history of innovation includes creating the first Management of Technology MBA and Executive MBA in Indigenous Business Leadership in Canada (which launches in Toronto in 2021). It offers a small-classroom learning environment, where the cohort’s 40 students are divided into leadership teams that work together to solve business problems.

Sauder School of Business

University of British Columbia, Vancouver

Full time: 24 months

Work experience required: 3 years

Tuition: $49,400

UBC Sauder offers a professional MBA (PMBA) that is very comparable to executive programs. It features experience-based, in-person learning that has a focus on leadership, strategy, business development and negotiations, ethics and sustainability. Sauder was an early adopter of EI (emotional intelligence) and helps students strengthen and fine-tune core EI-related skills. Professional MBA students complete three eight-day residencies for immersive learning with guest speakers, exclusive events and networking opportunities. All exams can be completed online.

Trinity Western University

Langley

Full time: 18 months

Work experience required: 10 years, including 5 years’ management experience

Tuition: $42,000

TWU has expanded its Growing Enterprise specialization into their brand-new EMBA program, which takes an entrepreneurial approach to organizational leadership and emphasizes creativity and innovation in preparing 50 students (in two groups, beginning in September and January) for senior executive roles in an ever-changing business environment.

