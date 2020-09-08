Executive MBA programs in Canada 2021: British Columbia

Beedie School of Business
Simon Fraser University, Vancouver
Part time: 20 months
Work experience required: 10 years, including 4 years’ management experience
Tuition: $58,500
Launched in 1968, this program is the longest-running executive MBA in Canada and has graduated over 1,500 people into leadership positions locally, nationally and internationally. Beedie’s rich history of innovation includes creating the first Management of Technology MBA and Executive MBA in Indigenous Business Leadership in Canada (which launches in Toronto in 2021). It offers a small-classroom learning environment, where the cohort’s 40 students are divided into leadership teams that work together to solve business problems.
Sauder School of Business
University of British Columbia, Vancouver
Full time: 24 months
Work experience required: 3 years
Tuition: $49,400
UBC Sauder offers a professional MBA (PMBA) that is very comparable to executive programs. It features experience-based, in-person learning that has a focus on leadership, strategy, business development and negotiations, ethics and sustainability. Sauder was an early adopter of EI (emotional intelligence) and helps students strengthen and fine-tune core EI-related skills. Professional MBA students complete three eight-day residencies for immersive learning with guest speakers, exclusive events and networking opportunities. All exams can be completed online.
Trinity Western University
Langley
Full time: 18 months
Work experience required: 10 years, including 5 years’ management experience
Tuition: $42,000
TWU has expanded its Growing Enterprise specialization into their brand-new EMBA program, which takes an entrepreneurial approach to organizational leadership and emphasizes creativity and innovation in preparing 50 students (in two groups, beginning in September and January) for senior executive roles in an ever-changing business environment.
