Executive MBA programs in Canada 2021: The Prairies

Alberta School of Business

University of Alberta, Edmonton

Full time: 22 months

Work experience required: 7 years (and 3 years’ management experience preferred)

Tuition: $31,000

EMBA students at the University of Alberta use the school’s executive coaching program, a results-oriented process tailored to drive individual and personal growth. A roster of coaches—with a variety of approaches and styles—is matched with students. A recently revamped in-class schedule explicitly accommodates commuters; students need only be on campus once a month for a four-day block of classes (Thursday through Sunday) and enjoy two months off for the summer. The program culminates with an international study tour.

Haskayne School of Business

University of Calgary, Calgary

Full time: 22 months

Work experience required: 7 years (10 years without a 4-year bachelor degree)

Tuition: $77,500

Classes start in January or August at Haskayne, where students in the executive MBA program combine alternating Friday and Saturday sessions, one intensive week per semester and an international study tour at the program’s end. Students choose from two streams (finance or general), and electives include business negotiations, business law and strategies for sustainable development. Grads consistently report the program’s major strength is in forging lasting relationships amongst its students and with faculty in the bustling Western economy.

Levene Graduate School of Business

University of Regina, Regina

Full time: 18 months

Work experience required: 8 years (10 years without a 4-year bachelor degree)

Tuition: $53,300

To accommodate commuters over the long winter months in Saskatchewan, Levene requires students to be on-site only twice monthly (both Friday and Saturday) and offers a live-stream option, which also appeals to working professionals. This is an intensive, condensed program, comprised of 12 broad modules covering topics such as accounting, negotiation, marketing and finance, and it attracts top managers from a variety of professional backgrounds. Coursework culminates in a customized capstone project that can be presented to peers, faculty and invited guests.

