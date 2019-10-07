EMBA Guide 2020: Programs in the Prairies

University of Alberta

Edmonton

Full time: 22 months

Work experience required: 7 years (and three years of management experience preferred)

Tuition: $67,000

EMBA students at the University of Alberta use the school’s executive coaching program, a results-oriented process tailored to drive individual and personal growth. A roster of coaches—with a variety of approaches and styles—are matched with students accordingly. A recently revamped in-class schedule explicitly accommodates commuters; students need only be on campus once a month for a four-day block of classes (Thursday through Sunday), and enjoy two months off for the summer. In 2020, program students will head to Brazil for an international study tour; in 2019, students went to China.

Haskayne School of Business

University of Calgary

Full time: 22 months

Work experience required: 7 years of professional work experience (10 years without a 4-year bachelor degree)

Tuition: $77,500

Classes start in January or August at Haskayne, where students in the executive MBA program combine alternating Friday and Saturday sessions, one intensive week per semester, and an international study tour at the program’s end. Students choose from two streams (finance or general), and electives include business negotiations, business law and strategies for sustainable development. Grads consistently report the program’s major strength as forging lasting relationships amongst its students and with faculty in the bustling Western economy. Recent years have also seen an increased focus by the school on students’ health and wellness, quality food and organized exercise.

Levene Graduate School of Business

University of Regina

Full time: 18 months

Work experience required: 5 years

Tuition: $51,900

To accommodate commuters over the long winter months in Saskatchewan, Levene only requires students to be on-site twice monthly (both Friday and Saturday), which also appeals to working professionals. This is an intensive, condensed program, comprised of 12 broad modules covering topics such as accounting, negotiation, marketing and finance, that attracts top managers from a variety of professional backgrounds. Course work culminates in a customized capstone project that can be presented to peers, faculty and invited guests, and students take an international study tour at the end of the program.