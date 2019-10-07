St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
EMBA Guide 2020: Programs in British Columbia - Maclean's
MBA students of Beedie School of Business in lecture. (Simon Fraser University)
Beedie School of Business
Simon Fraser University, Vancouver
Full time: 25 months Work experience required: 10 years’ work and 4 years’ management experience Tuition: $56,100
Launched in 1968, this program is the longest-running executive MBA in Canada, and has graduated over 1,500 people into leadership positions locally, nationally and internationally. It offers a small-classroom learning environment, where the cohort’s 40 students are divided into leadership teams that work together to solve business problems. For an additional $8,000 to cover travel and accommodation, an optional second-year elective on the Americas looks specifically at management issues between Canada, Brazil, Mexico and the U.S.
Sauder School of Business
University of British Columbia, Vancouver
Full time: 24 months Work experience required: 2 years Tuition: $48,400
Sauder offers a professional MBA (PMBA) very comparable to executive programs, with experience-based, in-person learning that has a focus on leadership, strategy, business development and negotiations, ethics, and sustainability. Sauder was an early adopter of EI (emotional intelligence, the strongest success predictor) and helps students strengthen and fine-tune core EI-related skills. Professional MBA students complete three eight-day residencies for immersive learning with guest speakers, exclusive events and networking opportunities. All exams can be completed online.