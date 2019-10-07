EMBA Guide 2020: Programs in British Columbia

Beedie School of Business

Simon Fraser University, Vancouver

Full time: 25 months

Work experience required: 10 years’ work and 4 years’ management experience

Tuition: $56,100

Launched in 1968, this program is the longest-running executive MBA in Canada, and has graduated over 1,500 people into leadership positions locally, nationally and internationally. It offers a small-classroom learning environment, where the cohort’s 40 students are divided into leadership teams that work together to solve business problems. For an additional $8,000 to cover travel and accommodation, an optional second-year elective on the Americas looks specifically at management issues between Canada, Brazil, Mexico and the U.S.

Sauder School of Business

University of British Columbia, Vancouver

Full time: 24 months

Work experience required: 2 years

Tuition: $48,400

Sauder offers a professional MBA (PMBA) very comparable to executive programs, with experience-based, in-person learning that has a focus on leadership, strategy, business development and negotiations, ethics, and sustainability. Sauder was an early adopter of EI (emotional intelligence, the strongest success predictor) and helps students strengthen and fine-tune core EI-related skills. Professional MBA students complete three eight-day residencies for immersive learning with guest speakers, exclusive events and networking opportunities. All exams can be completed online.