Executive MBA programs in Canada 2021: Atlantic provinces

University of Prince Edward Island
Charlottetown
Full time: 20 months
Work experience required: 3 years (including management experience)
Tuition: $37,800
A recognized pioneer in evidence-based management, the EMBA program at UPEI teaches students to leverage research to make better decisions. An intimate class of about 15 relies on peer-to-peer learning and dedicated faculty, who emphasize developing global perspectives for international business. Two streams of study are Innovative Management and Biotechnology Management and Entrepreneurship.
Sobey School of Business
Saint Mary’s University, Halifax
Full time: 16 months
Work experience required: 5 years
Tuition: $53,600
Since its launch in January 2020, the Sobey EMBA at Saint Mary’s in Halifax has specialized in the growing field of evidence-based management, which uses six A’s (ask, acquire, appraise, aggregate, apply and assess) to define and solve problems. Sobey is also the first school in Canada to receive Silver Certification from the International Center for Evidence-Based Management. Students attend two days of classes every three weeks and otherwise use self-based learning modules online. In the past, groups of Sobey students have travelled together to Vietnam, Belgium and Poland to tour production facilities and meet with trade officials and diplomats.
