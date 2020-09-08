Executive MBA programs in Canada 2021: Ontario

DeGroote School of Business

McMaster University, Hamilton

Full time: 14 months

Work experience required: 7 years (management experience required)

Tuition: $89,000

DeGroote’s EMBA program equips McMaster grads to manage and lead through an era of digital disruption. In the program, students spend eight days immersed in communities thriving in this field; past visits have included Google, Apple, Facebook and IDEO. Students complete four in-person residencies, while all other programming is predominantly online. Students also gain first-hand insight into the entrepreneurial process of digital-forward organizations by meeting venture capitalists and working directly with start-ups.

Ivey Business School

Western University, London

Full time: 16 months

Work experience required: 8 years

Tuition: $115,000

The new EMBA curriculum at the internationally acclaimed Ivey Business School has included hands-on opportunities, such as trips to Silicon Valley for those studying entrepreneurialism, to Mexico City for those studying sustainability and to Asia for those taking a week-long discovery expedition. The trips are all part of Ivey’s emphasis on experiential practical learning. Classroom discussions primarily use the case method approach and solve problems by dividing a class of more than 100 into smaller learning teams.

KELLOGG-Schulich School of Business

York University, Toronto

Full time: 18 months

Work experience required: 8 years (5 years’ management experience)

Tuition: $113,000

The 80 students enrolled in York’s EMBA program are part of the Kellogg Global Network of EMBA programs, which connect nearly 500 students from around the world. Partner schools give students ample choice in customizing their experiences from over 40 specialized elective courses (among them: Human and Machine Intelligence, Strategy and Structure, and Product Management for Technology Companies). The Kellogg-Schulich Executive MBA has been ranked among the top 10 in the world by The Economist.

Rotman School of Management

University of Toronto, Toronto

Full time: 13 months

Work experience required: 8 years (3 years’ management experience)

Tuition: $115,500

Tailored for senior working professionals, the Rotman one-year EMBA program teaches business fundamentals and strengthens leadership skills by fostering self-awareness. Rotman also offers two separate Global EMBA programs: the Rotman-SDA Bocconi Global Executive MBA, which has a highly personalized focus on leadership development in partnership with SDA Bocconi School of Management in Milan; and the Global Executive MBA for Healthcare and the Life Sciences for professionals from across the health care and life sciences spectrum.

Smith School of Business

Queen’s University, Kingston

Full time: 16 months

Work experience required: 8 years (3 years’ management experience)

Tuition: $99,800

To mimic the workplace, Smith’s EMBA assigns students to small teams for the duration of the program to collaborate on assignments, presentations and projects. Each team has a coach, who provides feedback and evaluates the team’s effectiveness. Personalized one-on-one coaching options, major projects and strategic electives allow participants to customize their experience. (Smith also offers a joint EMBA Americas program with the SC Johnson School of Management at Cornell University; grads earn an MBA from both Queen’s and Cornell.)

Sprott School of Business

Carleton University, Ottawa

Full time: 16 months

Work experience required: 5 years

Tuition: $19,000

This is the second year for the Sprott School’s PMBA (professional, not executive, MBA). The programming is founded on years of faculty expertise and content which was developed in Carleton’s highly successful international MBA program. Thirty-five students comprise a cohort, which gathers every other weekend on Friday and Saturday (with Sundays free, along with March Break and long weekends). Catering to working professionals, the program requires no additional work placement.

Telfer School of Management

University of Ottawa, Ottawa

Full time: 21 months

Work experience required: 5 years (including management experience)

Tuition: $75,000

An intimate group of almost 30 people focuses on highly coveted soft skills—such as communication and adaptability—which are necessary for teamwork and emotional intelligence. Self-leadership and career transformation are consistently described as outcomes of the program by graduates, who have the chance to build lasting relationships through a series of six client consulting projects. (Integrated into the curriculum, two are global in focus and require international travel.) Program staff focus on service excellence to ensure candidates are fully supported throughout the 21-month experience.

