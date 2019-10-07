EMBA Guide 2020: Programs in Atlantic Canada

University of Prince Edward Island

Charlottetown

Full time: 20 months

Work experience required: 3 years of work/management experience required

Tuition: $37,800

A recognized pioneer in evidence-based management, the EMBA program at UPEI teaches students to leverage research to make better decisions. An intimate class of just 30 relies on peer-to-peer learning combined with dedicated faculty, who emphasize developing global perspectives for international business. Two new streams of study are Innovative Management and Biotechnology Management and Entrepreneurship.

Sobey School of Business

Saint Mary’s University, Halifax

Full time: 16 months

Work experience required: 5 years of work experience required

Tuition: $52,000

Launching in January 2020, the new Sobey EMBA at Saint Mary’s in Halifax will specialize in the growing field of evidence-based management, which uses six As (ask, acquire, appraise, aggregate, apply and assess) to define and solve problems. Sobey is also the first school in Canada to pursue official certification from the International Center for Evidence-Based Management. Students attend two days of classes every three weeks and otherwise use self-based learning modules online. In the past, groups of 30 Sobey students have travelled together to Vietnam, Belgium and Poland to tour production facilities and meet with trade officials and diplomats.