MBA Guide 2020: Programs in Quebec

Desautels Faculty of Management

McGill University, Montreal

Full time: 12-20 months

Part time: 28-32 months

Work experience required: 2 years

Tuition: $80,000

A 2020 overhaul will revamp McGill’s MBA to suit students who need flexibility, allowing them to fast-track in 12 months or study on the side for 32. Fewer than a hundred students enrol annually in the top-10 ranked business program, which culminates in a 10-day international study trip for company visits, meetings with senior execs, workshops and seminars. A comprehensive internship program sees full-time students complete work placements over 10 weeks to six months. The new curriculum replaces concentrations with specializations (e.g., entrepreneurship, digital management, and global strategy and leadership) with a modern focus on sustainability across all topics.

École des sciences de la gestion

Université du Québec à Montréal, Montreal

Full time: 24 months

Part time: 48 months

Work experience required: No work or management experience required (4 years’ experience for management consulting)

Tuition: $8,400 (Quebec residents), $18,720 (out of province)

Located in the heart of Montreal’s Latin Quarter, the Université du Québec à Montréal’s business school is mid-overhaul on all fronts: the program, currently in evaluation, will eventually update to specializations (previously, three streams offered consulting, accounting and science/engineering). The campus itself will have its 110-year-old heritage building completely refurbished by 2021. Courses are delivered one weekend per month (Friday-Sunday) over a two-year period.

HEC Montréal

Université de Montreal, Montreal

Full time: 12 months

Part time: 24 months

Work experience required: 2 years

Tuition: $8,400 (Quebec residents), $18,100 (out of province)

This year-long intensive program focuses on experiential learning, such as a consulting field project that requires a thousand hours and an intervention mandate for the organization. Ample extracurriculars include the Creative Destruction Lab, where students consult participating science starts-ups with potential for high growth. A wide range of elective courses includes digital transformation, leadership and international business, as well as new additions in communications and political skills. The oldest business school in Canada, it is modelled after the grandes écoles of France and is well-reputed worldwide.

John Molson School of Business

Concordia University, Montreal

Full time: 16-20 months

Part time: 3-5 years

Work experience required: 2 years

Tuition: $5,900 (Quebec residents), $13,300 (out of province)

Completely redesigned just two years ago, the program at John Molson focuses on experiential learning and experience-enhancing courses such as consulting for non-profits and small businesses. For credit, students can help organize the largest and oldest case competition in the world as well as participate in other case competitions across the globe. Housed in a state-of-the-art green-designed building, the MBA at Concordia also offers a co-op program (which facilitates up to three four-month work placements), and multiple clubs such as Women in Business and John Molson Sustainable Business Group.

Université Laval

Quebec City

Full time: 16 months

Part time: No limit

Work experience required: None

Tuition: $5,400 (Quebec residents), $13,500 (out of province)

There’s a reason more than a thousand students are somewhere along the path to earning their MBA at Université Laval: the campus in Quebec City is beautiful, the program is very affordable, and the curriculum is completely flexible. Of 21 unique specializations, six can be done fully online (Entrepreneurship and SME Management, Digital Business Management, Business Management, Strategic Project Management and Digital Marketing) while the others offer a mix of in-class, online and hybrid options. Two new double-degree programs partner Laval with Aston Business School in England and SGH Warsaw School of Economics in Poland.

Université de Sherbrooke

Sherbrooke

Full time: 16 months

Part time: Up to 5 years

Work experience required: 2 years

Tuition: $5,724 (Quebec residents), $30,265 (out of province)

Developed in consultation with business leaders throughout Quebec, Sherbrooke’s MBA program strives to create competent managers, inspiring leaders and profitable strategists. Sixty full-time students complete a four-month traineeship while the part-time cohort of 80 benefits from a mentoring program. New this year to Sherbrooke’s curriculum are courses in business intelligence and career coaching, as well as a new speaker series on the Longueuil campus on Montreal’s south shore. Evening courses run Monday through Thursday.