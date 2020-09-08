MBA programs in Canada 2021: British Columbia

Beedie School of Business

Simon Fraser University, Vancouver

Full time: 12 months (plus 4-month internship)

Part time: 24 months

Work experience required: 2 years (full-time), 4 years+ (part-time)

Tuition: $42,400

Since 1968, the Beedie School of Business has been steadily growing a global reputation of excellence while maintaining an intimate, immersive experience with smaller class sizes (the program is capped at 55). All students complete an internship with the help of Beedie’s dedicated career management centre, which strives to integrate new talent with an impressive network of alumni, faculty and the corporate community. The Beedie School of Business has dual accreditation by AACSB and EQUIS.

Gustavson School of Business

University of Victoria, Victoria

Full time: 16 months

Part time: 24 months

Work experience required: 2 years minimum (plus management experience for certain streams)

Tuition: $38,000

Following a complete redesign, MBA programming at Gustavson launched its much-anticipated Sustainable Innovation MBA in September 2020. Designed for forward-thinking leaders with environmental and sustainability concerns, the program promises to challenge conventional thought and enable business brains to tackle modern problems with responsibility and integrity. The recently opened Design Thinking Lab is where Gustavson’s 75 students go to focus on integrative learning and problem solving. Ongoing career supports and work placements are also available.

UNBC

University of Northern British Columbia, Prince George

Full time: 21 months (no part-time)

Work experience required: 3 years (work and management)

Tuition: $37,100

For those who can study full-time, an MBA at the University of Northern British Columbia offers preparation for the region’s ever-expanding business opportunities. A crew of 35 students convenes at either of two campuses—Prince George and Vancouver—throughout the school year to network and pool resources. A recent full curriculum review revitalized course options with new topics such as leadership, entrepreneurship and data analytics. An alumni mentorship program, plus career coaching, helps grads move seamlessly into the workforce.

Royal Roads University

Victoria

Full time: 18-31 months (no part-time)

Work experience required: Minimum 7 years (3 years at a management level)

Tuition: $43,500

Programming at Royal Roads includes 10 online courses, an organizational management consulting project and two three-week residencies. The MBA in Executive Management at Royal Roads was the first Canadian program to partner with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and other specialization-specific affiliations include the Canadian Association of Certified Management Consultants, the global non-profit Project Management Institute, and the Grenoble École de Management in France, where recent graduates completed a two-week overseas residence. Royal Road students specializing in Asia-Pacific Trade and Investment enjoyed an eight-day field study trip to two cities in the region.

Sauder School of Business

University of British Columbia, Vancouver

Full time: 16 months

Part time: 24 months

Work experience required: Minimum 2 years

Tuition: $49,400

UBC Sauder was one of the first business schools in Canada to adopt coaching for EI—emotional intelligence, the strongest predictor of performance. Just under 100 full-time students (plus about half that number in part-time studies) benefit from UBC Sauder’s focus on strengthening core EQ competencies for long-term career success. The curriculum is classroom-based, with no exclusive online option to study from afar. A four-month summer internship is optional for full-time students.

Thompson Rivers University

Kamloops

Full time: 12 months

Part time: Up to 7 years

Work experience required: None

Tuition: $22,800

Designed for students with different academic backgrounds, the TRU MBA is a flexible, customizable program that can be completed on campus, entirely online or in a combination of both. Students can choose from project, thesis or course-based options to complete the program, and recent business grads may be eligible for an accelerated one-year program. New at TRU is a pilot to release one-credit micro elective courses including law and investments, and digital and social media marketing.

Trinity Western University

Langley and Richmond

Full time: 16-24 months

Part time: 24-36 months

Work experience required: None

Tuition: $34,200+

More than 600 business students annually choose the private Christian school based in Langley and Richmond, B.C., for its real-life, hands-on approach to learning. TWU is one of only a few schools in Canada offering a program in non-profit management; other streams cater to students with interests in entrepreneurship and international business. Students of the latter can spend two weeks in France or Italy to visit executives of global brands such as BMW, Lamborghini and L’Oréal.

Vancouver Island University

Nanaimo

Full time: 14-20 months (no part-time)

Work experience required: 1 year

Tuition: $27,500 ($48,000 for international students)

In the past year, almost 250 students—98 per cent of them international—chose Vancouver Island’s MBA program. In the fall of 2021, a re-vamped integrated program based on modules will allow students to graduate ready for regional, national and international business. This is one of the most technologically integrated programs in Canada with courses in accounting, economics, finance, management, marketing, research and technology. A four-month internship and an applied business project are offered. Grads also receive one year of career coaching.

