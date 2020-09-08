MBA programs in Canada 2021: The Prairies

Alberta School of Business

University of Alberta, Edmonton

Full time: 20 months

Part time: 34 months

Work experience required: 2 years

Tuition: $31,000

Sixty full-time and 70 part-time students at UAlberta will complete the MBA capstone course—in which they assist outside organizations with their business strategies—in this program built around experiential learning. Students can gain international experience through the Frontiers of Business Initiatives course; past projects have included elder care in Ghana and cancer care in Ethiopia. A four-month internship is voluntary, and all students receive career planning services from the Career Management Centre. UAlberta offers five outcome-focused career tracks: Energy Finance, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Operations & Business Analytics, Public Sector & Health Care Management, and Strategy & Consulting.

Asper School of Business

University of Manitoba, Winnipeg

Full time: 12-24 months

Part time: 28 months-6 years

Work experience required: 2 years

Tuition: $35,200

The Asper MBA program offers a personalized learning experience: out of 60 credit hours, a full half can be selected by the student. In June 2019, the school received a $10-million gift from alumnus and entrepreneur Stu Clark to establish the Stu Clark Graduate School. Seventy-four part-time and 68 full-time students benefit from the program’s connection to the Stu Clark Centre for Entrepreneurship, the award-winning Career Development Centre and a robust Executive Mentorship Program.

Edwards School of Business

University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon

Full time: 12 months

Part time: 24-36 months

Work experience required: None

Tuition: $30,300

A small class—fewer than 20 full-time and 25 part-time students—at Edwards works to improve their interpersonal effectiveness and communication skills, enhance self-understanding and explore personal management styles. A one-week intensive experiential management skills retreat is held in northern Saskatchewan, and the optional internship program places students in relevant jobs and industries for eight months. Grads work closely with Edwards Career Services to successfully navigate toward long-term goals.

Haskayne School of Business

University of Calgary, Calgary

Full time: 20 months

Part time: 32 months

Work experience required: 2 years

Tuition: $38,800

Currently in the construction phase, Matheson Hall will be Haskayne’s newest building, featuring state-of-the-art classrooms and dining and study spaces for 40 full-time (and nearly 80 part-time) MBA students. Haskayne proudly offers unique learning opportunities with increasing online components in this traditionally classroom-based program. Eight specializations are available, including two new additions to the curriculum—Business Intelligence and Data Analytics—to help prepare students for today’s data economy.

Levene Graduate School of Business

University of Regina, Regina

Full time: 24 months

Part time: 36-72 months

Work experience required: 2 years

Tuition: $34,700

Students interested in adding Ivy League cred to their resumés flock to Levene; an alliance with Harvard Business School lets them earn a Harvard certificate alongside their MBA. The hours are flexible and accommodating; condensed courses appear in live-streamed and online formats, and an optional co-op program can be done concurrently. A partnership with the Canadian Association of Certified Management Consultants allows students to work toward CMC designation, and anyone with a business undergrad degree can fast-track by completing a shorter program.

