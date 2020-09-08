MBA programs in Canada 2021: Quebec

Desautels Faculty of Management

McGill University, Montreal

Full time: 1 year (fast-track) or 2 years (with internship)

Work experience required: 2 years

Tuition: $81,000

A 2020 overhaul revamped McGill’s MBA to suit students who need flexibility, allowing them to fast-track in 12 months or study for two years. Fewer than a hundred students enrol annually in the highly ranked business program, which culminates in a 10-day international study trip for company visits, meetings with senior execs, workshops and seminars. A comprehensive internship program sees full-time students complete work placements over 10 weeks to six months. The new curriculum replaces concentrations with specializations (e.g., entrepreneurship, digital management, and global strategy and leadership) with a modern focus on sustainability across all topics.

École des sciences de la gestion

Université du Québec à Montréal, Montreal

Full time: 24 months

Part time: 24-48 months

Work experience required: None (4 years required for management consulting)

Tuition: $8,400 (Quebec residents), $18,720 (out of province)

Located in the heart of Montreal’s Latin Quarter, the Université du Québec à Montréal’s business school is one of the largest French-language business schools in the world. Three programs on offer include management consulting, accounting and a newly updated MBA with four specializations: science, engineering and technology; legal sciences and law; hospitality; and launching a business. Courses are delivered one weekend per month (Friday-Sunday) over a two-year period.

HEC Montréal

Université de Montréal, Montreal

Full time: 12 months

Part time: 24 months

Work experience required: 2 years

Tuition: $8,400 (Quebec residents), $18,100 (out of province)

This year-long intensive program focuses on experiential learning, such as a consulting field project and an intervention in a social business. Ample extracurriculars include the Creative Destruction Lab, where students consult participating science starts-ups with potential for high growth. A wide range of elective courses includes digital transformation, leadership and international business, as well as new additions in communications and political skills. The oldest business school in Canada, HEC Montréal has three international accreditations: AMBA, AACSB International and EQUIS.

John Molson School of Business

Concordia University, Montreal

Full time: 16-20 months

Part time: 3-5 years

Work experience required: 2 years

Tuition: $5,900 (Quebec residents), $13,300 (out of province)

Completely redesigned three years ago, the program at John Molson focuses on experiential learning and experience-enhancing courses such as consulting for non-profits and small businesses. For credit, students can help organize the largest and oldest case competition in the world as well as participate in other case competitions across the globe. Housed in a state-of-the-art green-designed building, the MBA at Concordia also offers a co-op program (which facilitates up to three four-month work placements) and multiple clubs such as Women in Business and the John Molson Sustainable Business Group.

Université Laval

Quebec City

Full time: 16 months

Part time: No limit

Work experience required: None

Tuition: $5,400 (Quebec residents), $13,500 (out of province)

There’s a reason more than a thousand students are on the path to earning their MBAs at Université Laval: the campus in Quebec City is beautiful, the program is very affordable, and the curriculum is completely flexible. Of 21 unique specializations, some can be done fully online (Entrepreneurship and SME Management, Digital Business Management, Business Management, Strategic Project Management and Digital Marketing), while the others offer a mix of in-class, online and hybrid options. Two new double-degree programs partner Laval with Aston Business School in England and SGH Warsaw School of Economics in Poland.

Université de Sherbrooke

Sherbrooke

Full time: 16 months

Part time: Up to 5 years

Work experience required: 2 years

Tuition: $5,700 (Quebec residents), $30,300 (out of province)

Developed in consultation with business leaders throughout Quebec, Sherbrooke’s MBA program strives to create competent managers, inspiring leaders and profitable strategists. Sixty full-time students complete a four-month traineeship while the part-time cohort of 100 benefits from a mentoring program. New to Sherbrooke’s curriculum are courses in business intelligence and career coaching, as well as a speaker series at the Longueuil campus on Montreal’s south shore. Evening courses run Monday through Thursday.

