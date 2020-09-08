Online MBA programs in Canada 2021

Royal Military College

Kingston

Full time: 12 months

Part time: 24 months

Work experience required: 5-10 years preferred

Tuition: $16,300

The RMC program provides maximum flexibility for experienced working professionals; almost all of last year’s 150 students were studying part-time. The programs are available online to accommodate the busy schedules of working students. Seven-week courses are offered in seven blocks over the academic year, so students don’t have to wait for September. New advanced courses focus on cybersecurity, entrepreneurship, complex change, and advanced project management.

Sandermoen School of Business

University of Fredericton, Fredericton

Full time: 2-3.5 years

Work experience required: 1 year

Tuition: $25,200 (available in pay-for-course model)

One of Canada’s only fully online MBA programs, the UFred curriculum has no residencies, no in-class requirements and no proctored exams. Full-time working professionals active in more than 20 industries across Canada and beyond attend weekly vClasses, participate in interactive group work and present their work virtually. The new Consulting Leadership stream teaches management essentials alongside specialty courses such as Principles of Consultative Selling, Leadership Strategy and Process, and Salesforce Design.

