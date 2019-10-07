EMBA Guide 2020: Programs available online

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Meeting at the Sandermoen School of Business. (University of Fredericton)
Athabasca University
Edmonton
Full time: 30 months Work experience required: 3-8 years of management experience required Tuition: $44,600-$48,865
More than 600 students study almost entirely online for this EMBA program—just one five-day in-residence course is required at Athabasca. Otherwise, students complete one course at a time at their own pace (within scheduled start and end dates), and can individually tailor their non-core curriculum from an ample array of electives, including Project Management, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, IT Management, Leadership, Operations Management, Finance and Governance and International Business.
Sandermoen School of Business
University of Fredericton, Fredericton
Full time: 29 months Work experience required: 5 years of work and 3 years of management experience required, plus an undergraduate degree Tuition: $30,400
Sandermoen offers one of the only EMBAs in Canada that can be done fully online. More than 500 people attend a weekly vClass, collaborate on group projects and network in an entirely virtual environment. Students looking for face-to-face time can participate in an international field study as part of their global capstone project, travelling to an international destination to attend specialized workshops and meet foreign business leaders. A new Sales Management and Leadership stream launched in 2019.