EMBA Guide 2020: Programs available online

Athabasca University

Edmonton

Full time: 30 months

Work experience required: 3-8 years of management experience required

Tuition: $44,600-$48,865

More than 600 students study almost entirely online for this EMBA program—just one five-day in-residence course is required at Athabasca. Otherwise, students complete one course at a time at their own pace (within scheduled start and end dates), and can individually tailor their non-core curriculum from an ample array of electives, including Project Management, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, IT Management, Leadership, Operations Management, Finance and Governance and International Business.

Sandermoen School of Business

University of Fredericton, Fredericton

Full time: 29 months

Work experience required: 5 years of work and 3 years of management experience required, plus an undergraduate degree

Tuition: $30,400

Sandermoen offers one of the only EMBAs in Canada that can be done fully online. More than 500 people attend a weekly vClass, collaborate on group projects and network in an entirely virtual environment. Students looking for face-to-face time can participate in an international field study as part of their global capstone project, travelling to an international destination to attend specialized workshops and meet foreign business leaders. A new Sales Management and Leadership stream launched in 2019.