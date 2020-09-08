Online executive MBA programs in Canada 2021

Offerings tailored to professionals with years of experience, with specializations in health care, finance and more

Athabasca University

Edmonton

Full time: 30-36 months

Work experience required: 3-8 years’ management experience

Tuition: $47,700-$52,300

More than 600 students study almost entirely online for this MBA for executives—just one five-day in-residence course is required. Otherwise, students complete one course at a time at their own pace (within scheduled start and end dates), and can individually tailor their non-core curriculum from an ample array of electives, including Project Management, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, IT Management, Leadership, Operations Management, Finance and Governance and International Business.

Sandermoen School of Business

University of Fredericton, Fredericton

Full time: 29 months

Work experience required: 5 years’ work and 3 years’ management experience, plus an undergraduate degree

Tuition: $30,400

Sandermoen offers one of the only EMBAs in Canada that can be done fully online. More than 500 people in small, interactive classes of 25 attend a weekly vClass, collaborating on group projects and networking in an entirely virtual environment. Students can participate in an international field study as part of their global capstone project, travelling to an international destination to attend specialized workshops and meet foreign business leaders. Last year, a Consulting Leadership stream was added to eight other specialties.

