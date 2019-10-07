MBA Guide 2020: Programs available online

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Full time: 12 months Part time: 24 months Work experience required: 5-10 years’ work experience preferred Tuition: $16,200
The RMC program provides maximum flexibility for experienced working professionals; almost all 50 students last year were studying part-time. As such, the programs are available online to accommodate the busy schedules of working students. Seven-week courses are offered in seven blocks over the academic year, so students don’t have to wait for September. New advanced courses on offer focus on cybersecurity, entrepreneurship, complex change, and advanced project management.
Sandermoen School of Business
University of Fredericton
Full time: 2-3.5 years Work experience required: 1 year of full-time work experience Tuition: $25,200
One of Canada’s only fully online MBA programs, the UFred curriculum has no residencies, no in-class requirements and no proctored exams. Full-time working professionals active in more than 20 industries across Canada and beyond attend weekly vClasses, participate in interactive group work and present their work virtually. New this year is the Sales Management Leadership stream that teaches management essentials alongside specialty courses including Principles of Consultative Selling, Leadership Strategy and Process and Salesforce Design. This year also expands the International Field Study of specialized workshops to include MBA as well as EMBA students.