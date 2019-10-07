MBA Guide 2020: Programs available online

Royal Military College

Kingston

Full time: 12 months

Part time: 24 months

Work experience required: 5-10 years’ work experience preferred

Tuition: $16,200

The RMC program provides maximum flexibility for experienced working professionals; almost all 50 students last year were studying part-time. As such, the programs are available online to accommodate the busy schedules of working students. Seven-week courses are offered in seven blocks over the academic year, so students don’t have to wait for September. New advanced courses on offer focus on cybersecurity, entrepreneurship, complex change, and advanced project management.

Sandermoen School of Business

University of Fredericton

Full time: 2-3.5 years

Work experience required: 1 year of full-time work experience

Tuition: $25,200

One of Canada’s only fully online MBA programs, the UFred curriculum has no residencies, no in-class requirements and no proctored exams. Full-time working professionals active in more than 20 industries across Canada and beyond attend weekly vClasses, participate in interactive group work and present their work virtually. New this year is the Sales Management Leadership stream that teaches management essentials alongside specialty courses including Principles of Consultative Selling, Leadership Strategy and Process and Salesforce Design. This year also expands the International Field Study of specialized workshops to include MBA as well as EMBA students.