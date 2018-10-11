Reconciliation on university campuses: “two realities, side by side”

Dr. Deborah Saucier is the president of MacEwan University

I am an Indigenous person. I am also the president of a colonial institution. At times, the combination is unsettling. Looking out at the sea of faces during the first convocation I attended as president of MacEwan University could have been one of those times. It wasn’t. In addition to the traditional caps, gowns and speeches, were Indigenous drumming and smudging ceremonies, and Indigenous students crossing the stage wearing a stole designed just for them. I realized that this was what reconciliation could look like—two realities, side by side, working together.

Removing barriers; reflecting the community

The low rate of postsecondary attainment of Indigenous individuals has a practical and significant impact because Indigenous peoples represent Canada’s fastest-growing demographic. The future of key industries will demand the participation of underused talent pools, notably Indigenous peoples. Developing these skills will require the full participation of universities. First, by developing programs that allow students who may not be optimally prepared to access a postsecondary education. And second, by providing the financial and cultural supports necessary to ensure students succeed when they actually get to university.

Students also need financial support to ensure their success in university. Between 2001 and 2006, more than 10,000 qualified Indigenous students were unable obtain funding to go to university. Organizations like Indspire, a national Indigenous-led registered charity that invests in education, are helping young Indigenous people get to university through bursaries, scholarships and other financial supports. Increased federal funding would extend those supports to a greater number of Indigenous students across the nation.

Respecting Indigenous knowledge

At MacEwan and at other universities, we are developing course work to meet the calls to action of the TRC. We partner with institutions like University nuhelot’įne thaiyots’į nistameyimâkanak Blue Quills, giving students opportunities for experiential and land-based learning that develops their knowledge of Indigenous teachings, customs and value systems. UnBQ is one of a number of post-secondary institutions in Canada owned and operated by First Nations. In my opinion, the CEOs and presidents of these institutions are doing critical work, putting together much-needed courses despite operating with very limited funding.

Partnerships are tangible displays of respect for Indigenous knowledge. Working with Indigenous owned and operated institutions, rather than competing with them for students and faculty, demonstrates concrete support for reconciliation. At MacEwan we have seen tremendous demand for these courses, extending beyond our Indigenous students. However, we also face questions about whether these are “real” courses and about evaluating learning outcomes. To partner meaningfully with Indigenous institutions, we need to have difficult conversations about the ways in which we define learning and the different forms learning can take.

We’re doing good things, but we need to do more. We need more partnerships with Indigenous institutions. We need to rethink the parameters we put around postsecondary education. And we need the government to invest in post-secondary funding for Indigenous students. We must to keep reminding ourselves that we can transform our institutions.

When all universities truly embrace the role we play in providing vital opportunities for Indigenous learners, we can stop telling ourselves the story of what needs to happen and start reaping the benefits of what comes from actually doing it. Reconciliation between Canada and its Indigenous cultures, communities and peoples is an ethical, social and economic responsibility – one that universities play a critical role in facilitating. The responsibility is vast. So are the opportunities.

