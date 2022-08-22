Since the school was founded, Université Sainte-Anne’s mandate has been to serve Nova Scotia’s Acadian and francophone populations by helping to preserve the French language and promote Acadian culture and history. More than 130 years later, the province’s only francophone post-secondary institution continues to meet these goals at its seaside main campus in Church Point and at its four satellite campuses in Halifax, Petit-de-Grat, Saint-Joseph-du-Moine and Tusket. In 2022, the school’s Halifax campus will move to the city’s Spring Garden Road cultural district, a hub for dining and entertainment.

Sainte-Anne offers French-language undergraduate and college programs and is known for its French immersion and personalized courses in French as a second language. At the college level, students can choose from a variety of one- and two-year programs in health care, education, occupational therapy and physical therapy assistance. Most college programs are offered at all five campuses across Nova Scotia and many are available online, including the teaching assistant, physical therapist assistant, business administration and early childhood education programs. As of September 2022, full scholarships are available to students enrolled in the early childhood education program at the Halifax campus.

Université Sainte-Anne has designated itself the “greenest little campus” in the country, and the school takes pride in its commitment to sustainable rural development and renewable energy sources. In the past decade, the institution has installed photovoltaic panels, implemented a solar thermal system and erected two wind turbines. The money saved on energy costs goes toward research projects and funding for new programs of study.

Cool Options

• Practical Nursing: Combining theory and hands-on learning, this two-year program trains students to provide essential health services across a variety of settings and in accordance with the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Nova Scotia (CLPNNS).

• Early Childhood Leadership: With coursework based on real-world scenarios, students in this program prepare to manage a child care centre and learn how to meet the specific management needs of these facilities.

Popular Programs

• Teaching Assistant

• Early Childhood Education

• Business Administration

• Occupational Therapist Assistant and Physiotherapist Assistant

• Practical Nursing



School Size

Small

Tuition

• Diploma: $3,333-$4,589

• Certificate: $3,046-$4,193

• Post-Grad: $1,051

Residence Offerings

Yes

More Schools: Cape Breton University, Dalhousie University, University of King’s College, Mount Saint Vincent University, NSCAD University