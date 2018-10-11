University Rankings 2019: Canada’s top Primarily Undergraduate schools

Mount Allison University maintains its hold on first place. Universities in the Primarily Undergraduate category are largely focused on undergraduate education, with relatively fewer graduate programs and graduate students.
|Overall Ranking
|School
|Last Year
|Student Awards
|Student/ Faculty Ratio
|Student Satisfaction
|Faculty Awards
|Social Sciences & Humanities Grants
|Medical/ Science Grants
|Citations
|Total Research Dollars
|Operating Budget
|Library Expenses
|Library Acquisitions
|Scholarships & Bursaries
|Student Services
|Reputational Survey
|1
|Mount Allison
|[1]
|3*
|5
|3
|1
|8
|5
|9
|12
|6
|2*
|15
|3
|15*
|1
|2
|UNBC
|[2]
|2
|2
|4
|6
|12
|13
|10
|4
|1
|2*
|9*
|16
|12
|7
|3
|Trent
|[3]
|8
|19
|7
|2
|4
|1
|4
|6
|16
|16*
|17
|1*
|4
|5
|4*
|Acadia
|[5]
|1
|11
|5
|7
|19
|11
|7
|14
|13
|*9
|16
|6
|6
|2
|4*
|St. Francis Xavier
|[6]
|13*
|8*
|6
|4
|7
|12
|3
|9
|12
|13
|2
|1*
|14
|3
|6
|Lethbridge
|[4]
|6
|7
|9
|14
|9
|2
|11
|8
|5
|9*
|11
|15
|3
|6
|7
|Saint Mary's
|[7]
|3*
|16
|14
|3
|5
|6
|14
|13
|9
|6
|6*
|7
|8
|8
|8
|Lakehead
|[9]
|9
|14
|16
|9*
|3
|8
|1
|2
|11
|14*
|3*
|4*
|15*
|11
|9*
|UOIT
|[8]
|13*
|18
|11
|15*
|1
|3
|2
|3
|19
|19
|1
|12
|9*
|4
|9*
|UPEI
|[10]
|5
|4
|12
|12
|16
|14
|5
|5
|7
|18
|5
|11
|19
|9
|11
|Laurentian
|[11*]
|10
|8*
|17
|5
|18
|7
|12
|1
|4
|16*
|6*
|10
|9*
|13
|12
|Bishop's
|[11*]
|15*
|13
|1
|8
|6
|15
|13
|18
|8
|1
|14
|13
|13
|10
|13
|Moncton
|[14*]
|7
|1
|19
|11
|11
|16
|8
|11
|3
|8
|13
|9
|18
|15
|14
|St. Thomas
|[13]
|17*
|10
|8
|15*
|17
|N/A
|N/A
|19
|2
|4*
|3*
|4*
|7
|16
|15
|Winnipeg
|[14*]
|12
|17
|15
|13
|2
|4
|6
|10
|18
|11
|12
|18
|5
|12
|16
|Nipissing
|[17*]
|15*
|15
|2
|15*
|15
|10
|16
|16
|14
|14*
|8
|8
|1
|18
|17
|Mount Saint Vincent
|[17*]
|11
|12
|10
|15*
|13*
|9
|18
|15
|15
|7
|9*
|14
|17
|14
|18
|Brandon
|[16]
|17*
|3
|18
|15*
|10
|17
|17
|17
|10
|4*
|19
|17
|2
|19
|19
|Cape Breton
|[19]
|17*
|6
|13
|9*
|13*
|18
|15
|7
|17
|12
|18
|19
|11
|17