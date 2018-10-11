 University Rankings 2019: Canada’s top Primarily Undergraduate schools - Macleans.ca
Education

University Rankings 2019: Canada’s top Primarily Undergraduate schools

Universities in the Primarily Undergraduate category are largely focused on undergraduate education, with relatively fewer graduate programs and graduate students

by

Students meeting on campus. (Trent University)

Mount Allison University maintains its hold on first place. Universities in the Primarily Undergraduate category are largely focused on undergraduate education, with relatively fewer graduate programs and graduate students.

More RANKINGS:

Overall Ranking School Last Year Student Awards Student/ Faculty Ratio Student Satisfaction Faculty Awards Social Sciences & Humanities Grants Medical/ Science Grants Citations Total Research Dollars Operating Budget Library Expenses Library Acquisitions Scholarships & Bursaries Student Services Reputational Survey
1 Mount Allison [1] 3* 5 3 1 8 5 9 12 6 2* 15 3 15* 1
2 UNBC [2] 2 2 4 6 12 13 10 4 1 2* 9* 16 12 7
3 Trent [3] 8 19 7 2 4 1 4 6 16 16* 17 1* 4 5
4* Acadia [5] 1 11 5 7 19 11 7 14 13 *9 16 6 6 2
4* St. Francis Xavier [6] 13* 8* 6 4 7 12 3 9 12 13 2 1* 14 3
6 Lethbridge [4] 6 7 9 14 9 2 11 8 5 9* 11 15 3 6
7 Saint Mary's [7] 3* 16 14 3 5 6 14 13 9 6 6* 7 8 8
8 Lakehead [9] 9 14 16 9* 3 8 1 2 11 14* 3* 4* 15* 11
9* UOIT [8] 13* 18 11 15* 1 3 2 3 19 19 1 12 9* 4
9* UPEI [10] 5 4 12 12 16 14 5 5 7 18 5 11 19 9
11 Laurentian [11*] 10 8* 17 5 18 7 12 1 4 16* 6* 10 9* 13
12 Bishop's [11*] 15* 13 1 8 6 15 13 18 8 1 14 13 13 10
13 Moncton [14*] 7 1 19 11 11 16 8 11 3 8 13 9 18 15
14 St. Thomas [13] 17* 10 8 15* 17 N/A N/A 19 2 4* 3* 4* 7 16
15 Winnipeg [14*] 12 17 15 13 2 4 6 10 18 11 12 18 5 12
16 Nipissing [17*] 15* 15 2 15* 15 10 16 16 14 14* 8 8 1 18
17 Mount Saint Vincent [17*] 11 12 10 15* 13* 9 18 15 15 7 9* 14 17 14
18 Brandon [16] 17* 3 18 15* 10 17 17 17 10 4* 19 17 2 19
19 Cape Breton [19] 17* 6 13 9* 13* 18 15 7 17 12 18 19 11 17

EDUCATION HUB_NAV
Filed under: