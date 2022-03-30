Bishop's University: Student life on campus

Annika Bradley, 21

International studies, political studies and entrepreneurship

Why did you choose Bishop’s?

Multiple reasons. The school has one of the most beautiful campuses that I toured, with a nice mix of old architecture and modern facilities. The sense of community at Bishop’s is quite strong, and it seemed like a perfect place to meet people and make close friends. It is also close enough to my hometown that I could enjoy living with my friends but also see my family often. And Bishop’s has an excellent international and political studies program that really drew me in.

Describe some of your best experiences so far.

Before I attended the school, I came to visit a friend and went to events that were part of the fall orientation week. They included Gaiter Gardens, an outdoor bar night in the school’s quad, as well as a concert night in the quad, where they hosted singers and DJs. It was a great way to have fun before classes officially started. Another favourite experience is being part of the 2021-22 Model United Nations delegation, which involves a trip to the New York UN headquarters and smaller simulations throughout the year.

Are you involved in extracurricular activities?

I’m the chair of the Board of Student Representatives, a member of the Politics and International Studies Association, a co-lead for the Bishop’s delegation at the Political Science Games and a member of the Bishop’s Model United Nations delegation. I was also involved in the student fashion show.

What do you think of your professors?

The teachers have been very understanding and helpful during my time at Bishop’s, especially in the context of the pandemic and the many restrictions placed on course delivery.

What do you think of the school’s administration?

My overall experience has been good. I know my way around the course selection process and how to get help from administration when needed. However, students may face a bit of a learning curve when they start at the school. It can be difficult to navigate course selection the first time you do it, and the requirements of your degree are not always explained unless you seek out the information. However, in addition to your departmental chairperson, many academic advisers on staff can guide you. They are very helpful.

What is off-campus life like in Lennoxville?

Lennoxville is a subdivision of the larger surrounding town of Sherbrooke. There are endless activities for students to explore during their free time. They include ski hills, bike paths, cross-country trails, lakes, shopping malls, bars and restaurants, and cinemas and theatres.

If I wrote the school motto: ‘Bleed purple’

Best place to live: In the student village, Little Forks or Connolly Street

Best place to study: Café Faro

Best campus events: Orientation Week, Halloweekend, Winterfest and the Fashion Show

Best campus food: Poutine at the Purple Pod

Best cheap lunch: Bekkah’s Bakery croissant sandwiches

Best pizza: Jerry’s Pizzeria

Best place for a fancy dinner: OMG Burgers

Best giveaway: The exam care packages

Best bar for hanging out: The Golden Lion Pub or the Gait on campus

Best live music venue: Acoustic Tuesday at the Golden Lion

Best hangover breakfast: Pizzaville breakfasts

Best place for a nap: The beanbags in the library!

Best weekend activity: Sledding at the golf course in the winter and floating down the river in the summer

The thing that surprised me most about the school: How tightly knit the community is; everyone knows everyone

If I could change one thing about the school: I would make the school’s older buildings more accessible for people with disabilities